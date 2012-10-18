McDonald’s Not Loving It: Chain Sues City of Milan Over New Prada Store Opening In Its Place

After occupying the city of Milan for over 20 years, a McDonald’s located in the luxury shopping arena Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is being replaced by a Prada store, and they aren’t going down without a fight. According to Vogue UK, the fast food location is suing the city of Milan for being kicked out of their location, arguing that they are legally exempt from closure.

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is already home to one Prada boutique, among other high end stores such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci. The city of Milan is facing a €24 million lawsuit (roughly $31.4 million at current exchange) from McDonald’s.

“We don’t want to fight with the city, but we were kicked out unfairly,” Italian McDonald’s chief executive Roberto Masi told The Financial Times.