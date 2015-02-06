Insane: A Bottle of McDonald’s Special Sauce is Selling For $18,000 on eBay

You know that delicious, enigmatic goo McDonald’s uses to make its Big Mac burgers completely and totally addictive? Well, it seems the fast food chain has bottled a container of the “Special Sauce” and offered it up to bidders on eBay as part of a marketing initiative launched by the chain’s Australian arm. Insanely, insane hungry bidders have already raised the price upwards of $18,000 U.S. dollars—and there are still five days left of the auction. Yikes.

To put that into perspective, a cool $18,000 is enough for a deposit on an apartment, a really nice car, a handful of super-luxe vacations, nine Saint Laurent tote bags, or one bottle of McDonald’s finest with a best-before date of May this year. But don’t despair: If you’d rather save your cash for a rainy day—or the moment KFC’s secret spices are auctioned online—there are dozens of (free!) blogs and posts dedicated to uncovering the recipe for Maccas’ secret sauce.

The general opinion online seems to be that the sauce masters that artful balance of tangy and creamy with two key ingredients: Mayonnaise and relish, but that’s where the similarities across the recipes stop. Here are three “Secret Sauce” recipes that claim to be the real deal, and sound like they could be close to the mark:

1. As part of McDonald’s Canada’s transparency campaign, executive chef Dan Coudreaut demonstrated how to make your own “Special Sauce” using commonly found ingredients. This is what he recommended.

2. This blog claims to have the actual recipe, derived from an old McDonalds manager manual. It suggests adding Kraft Miracle Whip with mayo, French salad dresing, ketchup, relish, and onion, among other random ingredients.

3. Another, much more simple recipe is floating around the web as well. This one uses sugar, pepper, onion, sweet pickle relish, creamy French dressing, and Kraft Miracle Whip dressing.