McCartney Makes Time’s 100

Time has come out with their annual list of this year’s 100 most influential people. While Time has been friendly to fashion faces in the past, including Karl Lagerfeld, Carine Roitfeld, Tyra Banks and Kate Moss on their lists, this year Stella McCartney is the sole representation from the fashion industry.

The most interesting aspect of the list is that their profiles are written by peers of the influencers. Time went with the obvious choice for McCartney, her BFF and GOOP-tastic author Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to Paltrow, McCartney’s qualifications for the list include her “uncanny mélange of passion and cool,” as well as her ability to turn even the most resolute into vegetarians.

“Even if you are not interested in being a vegetarian, somehow Stella gets you to believe. She manages to convince you (never sanctimoniously, never from a soapbox) that killing animals is needless and cruel and bad for the environment. It may last the duration of just one dinner, but you start to feel a bit sad for your neighbor’s lamb and a bit embarrassed by your chicken.”

Pick up the issue on Friday.