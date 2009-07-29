MC Hammer’s Parachute Pants for Sale

As a promotion for the upcoming premiere of Hammertime, A&E is currently auctioning of a signed pair of MC Hammer’s parachute pants. It was a really good idea to start promoting because I did NOT know that MC Hammer is going to be featured on his own reality show. Apparently Hammertime will follow the lives of MC Hammer, his wife of 23 years, and their seven kids. MC Hammer still really loves huge entourages apparently…(Too soon?)

Super harshness though, the auction is open and no one has submitted even one bid. I mean, the opening bid is $100. This pair of pants is probably the only pair of harem pants on sale for $100.

The MC Hammer collectible doll and exclusive cassette tape are not receiving many bidders either…and by not many I mean none at all.

The show is on A&E (yes, the same network that brings you Intervention) Sunday nights 10/9 Central.