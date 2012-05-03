MBFWA Day Three: 85 Runway Snaps From Sydney’s Spring/Summer 2012 Shows

Rolling along into day three of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, the country’s capital saw local designers once again send their latest duds down the catwalks for a crowd of both national and international press alike, including bloggers like Susie Bubble and Bryanboy.

Overall, day three at MBFWA saw clean lines and sophisticated shapes on the slick-haired, tanned gals that hit the runways yesterday. Floral graphics, mirrored prints, whites and pastels were again big trends for the spring 2012 season.

We also managed to spot a few glimpses of metallics, neons, laser cut-outs and chiffon fabrics in yesterday’s fashion mix as well, all perfect to rock out during the spring and summer months ahead.

Mad designer shout-outs for day three need to go to Alice McCall, Bec & Bridge and Ellery, whose collections left a serious mark on our visual memories and are making us wish we could have a few of their catwalk items in our closets, pronto.

To see all of our favorite highlights from day three of MBFWA, click through the gallery above!

Which runway looks are your favorite? Let us know by dropping a line below!