MBFWA Day Five: 37 Catwalk Shots From Sydney’s Spring/Summer 2012 Shows

The last day of Mercedes-Benz Australia Fashion Week went out with a bang along with a ton of neutrals and a pop of purple and baring midriffs on the side.

Bless’ed Are The Meek perfectly combined cream-colored tops with both pastel and sequined bottoms. However, between them and Aanchal Chanda, it was the designers’ class choice of using rich purple and indigo hues seen in both monochromatic and printed styles that made the two collections stand out from the rest of the lot.

Another runway staple that stood out during yesterday’s shows were bare midriffs. Ash to Gold and Nana Judy emphasized that this style is pure experimentation for next year. Those two brands, along with Susan Rep, were also very print heavy like a lot of other designers this week.

Though, we still feel that the fifth and final day of MBFWA was extremely consumed by neutrals. Black, cream, khaki and even pale pink were seen in almost every show. Uscari, Luela, and Fernando Frisoni focused on this color palette, proving that their pieces are great to wear year-round.

