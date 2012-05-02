MBFWA Day Two: 48 Catwalk Photos From Sydney’s Spring/Summer 2012 Shows

For the second day at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, we saw a lot more demure-colored designs hit the runways (as in lots more black and white colorways), with spritzes of metallics, neons pastels and florals here and there.

Familiar labels like Zimmerman and Talulah debuted their latest offerings for the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 season, with light, pastel-washed pieces that make us wish we could take a holiday to a tropical island ASAP. On the other end of the design spectrum with their futuristic, architectural designs were Magdalena Veleveska and Maticevski, both working those black and white color combos along with an accenting bright neon yellow into their runway looks.

