MBFWA Day One: 56 Runway Snaps From Sydney’s Spring/Summer 2012 Shows

Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week has hit the Southern Hemisphere, invading the coastal-cool shores of Sydney, Australia for the entire week. The country’s greatest talents have gathered at the capital to send their latest fashions for the Spring/Summer 2012 showcase season down the runways.

(Quick FYI: For us folks in the Northern Hemisphere regions, it might be springtime now, but those south of equator are experiencing their fall seasons, which will soon turn into winter.)

A mix of labels we’re familiar with (and a few we’re not) are all on the week’s schedule, with Day 1 of MBFWA seeing designs from Lisa Maree, ksubi and Cali-girl-turned-New-Yorker Whitney Eve. Then there were a few designers who we weren’t previously familiar with that have now landed on our radar thanks to their way colorful designs like Camilla, Romance Was Born and Ginger & Smart.

As far as trends go from Day 1, we’re already seeing tons of graphic and mirrored floral prints, brightly colored metallics, color-blocking, and white, nude & pastel–washed ensembles. Oh, and a big color trend we’re seeing so far from Sydney is pink, pink and more pink.

All in all, it’s looking a bit like the Spring/Summer 2012 shows we’ve already seen in New York, Paris, London and Milan — except for the few minor outliers in the bunch that we’ve previously just gave kudos too.

