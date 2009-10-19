Mayor Mike Bloomberg: Fashion’s Newest Advocate?

NYC’s Mayor Mike Bloomberg plans to hold a competition for up-and-coming fashion designers. It sounds a little bit like Project Runway, so we can’t wait!

Twelve young designers will earn the use of a new city-sponsored fashion “incubator,” which is basically a cheap design space that will be located in Manhattan’s Fashion District.

New York used to be at the head of the fashion world, but many jobs have been moving overseas, where production is cheaper and the city has been looking to fight to keep the industry localized.

Bloomberg said, “New York City is the fashion capital of the world, but we’re not about to take that for granted.”

The competition will last from next month until December.

[New York Post]