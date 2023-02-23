Shoppers Say This Matte Liquid Lip Is ‘Better Than Many Designer Brands’ & It’s Just $8 On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to lipsticks, lip lacquers, and liquids, you shouldn’t have to break the bank in order to look and feel your best. Whether you’re out running errands, have a long day at the office, or you’re planning a special date night, a pop of color on your lips goes a long way. And thanks to one bargain brand, you won’t have to spend over your beauty budget. Shoppers are raving about one matte liquid lip that’s quickly become an Amazon best-seller. Best of all, it can be yours for just $8.

Maybelline New York’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

will easily be the perfect new addition to your makeup routine. This liquid lip is long lasting and comes in an array of high-impact colors. No one will be able to take their eyes off you or your lips! All you need is one application of this liquid lip and voila—you’re totally set for the day thanks to a formula that boasts 16 hours worth of wear. Maybelline’s Super Stay Liquid Lipstick goes on completely smooth (say goodbye to annoying smudges and constantly touching up your lips). But there’s a lot more to love about this beauty essential than meets the eye.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in 50 Voyager

One shopper raved this liquid lipstick

is “better than many designer brands” and was her preferred lipstick for a very special occasion. “I used this on my wedding day and many days after and it worked a treat,” they wrote in their glowing review. “I have friends that are high-end make-up artists for the Academy Awards that did my make up for my wedding day and insisted I use this over their top designer lipsticks.”

We know at just $8 this lipstick might seem too good to be true, but believe the hype! Honestly, these five-star reviews on Amazon have us completely convinced about this lipstick. With a formula that guarantees long-lasting wear and bright, bold colors you won’t find anywhere else, this matte lipstick

will help you look and feel your best with each and every wear—and who doesn’t love that?