Why Did Maya Vander Leave Selling Sunset? She’ll Always Have ‘Regrets’

If you’re a Selling Sunset watcher, you must be wondering where two familiar faces are. We got you covered with where Christine Quinn is, but why did Maya Vander leave Selling Sunset?

In June 2022, Maya Vander announced that she’s leaving The Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset which focuses on the daily lives of the spotlighted real estate agents. Her presence dwindled after she moved to Miami, Florida in Season 3 with her husband Dave Miller, but she was still one of the strongholds in the Netflix reality show until her departure.

So why did Maya Vander leave Selling Sunset? Read more below to find out.

Why did Maya Vander leave Selling Sunset?

Why did Maya Vander leave Selling Sunset? Maya wrote an Instagram story in June 2022, “So…I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination,” she wrote. “I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!”

She continued, “The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.” Vander and her husband have two children together: Aiden, 3 and Elle 2.

She announced her new broker company The Maya Vander Group that’s partnered with Compass on May 27, 2022. “Introducing… The Maya Vander Group team! 👏 👏 👏 👏 So excited to continue to share this new chapter. Miami we’re taking over! 🌇,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are all working hard & pushing everyday. We love and respect our clients, which is SO important in order to be successful in real estate.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly her reasons to leave. “Logistically it’s been tough for her. Flying back and forth from Miami to Los Angeles has been a lot and it’s stressful,” a source tells Us. “She wants to take it easy, especially after suffering a miscarriage. She wants to focus on her family and hopefully having more kids.”

Miscarriage and stillborn

Maya revealed that she went through a miscarriage a week prior to revealing that she was leaving. “I had a very crazy week,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!!”

The reality star gave birth to a stillborn baby in December 2021. ‘Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” she posted on Instagram. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly check-up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart, baby Mason.’

On if she regrets leaving the show

She told Us Weekly that she’ll always remember the time she had on the show. “I think I’m always going to have regrets [about leaving Selling Sunset],” “But at the end of the day, I have … priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself. I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision.”

In an interview with SheKnows, Maya opened up about her move to the other coast and raising a family over there. “I’ve been in Miami, but the show got picked up and I was trying to make it to be part of the show because I had a feeling it’s going to be a successful show,” she said. “I did a lot of commuting and I rented a place in LA. I did long-distance with my husband. I was pregnant and then pregnant again. And at some point, I’ve been selling real estate by the way in Miami the whole time, so my business is really good here. I’m really trying to do even more high-end stuff. It’s been going really well and I work really hard.”

She continued, adding that family is the center of her life. “I just want to focus on my family. I want to get pregnant again, after my loss, it’s something that’s very important for me. You know, I just want to spend time with my kids. I want to focus on that and I don’t want to say goodbye completely to Selling Sunset. I like the girls and I like being part of it, I just don’t want to fly every week. I think it’s time for me to really focus on Miami and just kind of take it easy a little bit.”

Just a week before Selling Sunset’s season 6 premiere, Maya welcomed her third child. “Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby,” she posted on Instagram. This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!

