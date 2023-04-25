Your May Horoscope Is Full of Unexpected Twists & Turns, Because Eclipse Season Isn’t Over

Scroll To See More Images

April’s astrological showers have definitely paved the way for fresh May flowers. Because even though we’re kicking off the month in the midst of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde, every zodiac sign’s May horoscope for 2023 is packed with an abundance of spiritual growth spurts and exciting new beginnings. As always, we welcome May with the steady-footed and sensual influence of Taurus season on our side, which emphasizes physical pleasure and reminds us that there’s no need to rush. However, May’s cosmic forecast gets intense quickly—as the planets are about to make some major moves.

Taurus season’s slow-but-steady energy is especially helpful this month, as we’re in the midst of Mercury retrograde, which can cause all sorts of mental mix-ups and misunderstandings. On May 1, the sun in Taurus will align with Mercury retrograde, forming what’s called a ‘Mercury cazimi.’ This conjunction could bring a moment of clarity amidst the current retrograde confusion, so take note of any spiritual downloads or clarifying insights. On the same day, power-hungry Pluto begins its annual retrograde, prompting us to reexamine the intense undercurrents of our lives over the next five months.

Speaking of intensity, the first lunar eclipse of 2023 rises on May 5 (we had a solar eclipse in April, which kicked off eclipse season). This full moon eclipse takes place in Scorpio, and it’ll be the final eclipse to hit this razor-focused water sign until 2031. Look forward to a climactic conclusion to a story that’s been weaved in our lives for the past two years! Thanks to a lunar face-off with surprise-filled Uranus, this eclipse could serve up some unexpected endings and shocking twists, so it’s an important time to purge away the last of that expired emotional baggage that’s been weighing you down. Dig deep and excavate your spirit.

Planetary energies really start shifting once the eclipse is out of the way: Love planet Venus enters soft and sensitive Cancer on May 7, leaving behind the noncommittal flirtatiousness of Gemini in favor of more emotional security and comfort. One week later, on May 14, Mercury retrograde comes to an end, allowing our thoughts, conversations, and daily grinds to run much more smoothly. Rejoice! Then on May 16, abundant Jupiter enters opulent Taurus for the first time in more than a decade. This glittering year-long transit brings material blessings, an increased capacity for pleasure, a stronger desire for luxury and a renewed sense of faith in our values.

“ The first lunar eclipse of 2023 rises on May 5. ”

Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter aren’t the only planets making big moves mid-month. On May 20, go-getter Mars enters Leo, which can boost our confidence levels, summon our leadership skills and fire up our libidos. It’s time to get moving! As Mars moves into this fire sign’s realm, it’ll be facing off with Pluto, turning up the heat on any power struggles. The desire to conquer our goals is greater than ever now—but we can’t let the intensity cause us to self-sabotage. If we channel this energy wisely instead of letting it explode, we can accomplish tremendous things.

We’re closing out Taurus season with a lovely and grounding new moon in Taurus on May 19. Positive lunar connections to bold Mars and strategic Pluto grant us plenty of stamina to pour into new projects and personal goals. Meanwhile, a lunar sextile with dreamy Neptune lends us a pair of rose-colored glasses—reminding us that so long as we think practically and work hard, we can make our most fantastical wishes come true.

Gemini season begins on May 21, lighting up our desire for social connection and putting our curious minds on hyperdrive. As the sun enters this clever air sign’s realm, it’ll make an easygoing sextile to Mars and a mystical trine to Pluto in Aquarius. These positive solar aspects grant us motivation and higher energy levels, and give a rich depth to the many fresh ideas that are flowing. Throughout the final week of the month, the sun will be squaring off with stern and serious Saturn—bringing personal responsibilities to the forefront and forcing us to get real about our commitments and obligations.

Ready to dive into May’s astrological mix? Here’s your horoscope for the month, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 plunges you deep into your psyche, forcing you to face off with any repressed feelings or energetic burdens that have been buried beneath the surface. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 hits your commitment-oriented seventh house, promising a massive climax or conclusion relating to partnerships. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

As Gemini season begins, the sun blows a kiss to energizing Mars and transformation-focused Pluto, giving you loads of social stamina and a deep desire for new experiences. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

While social vibes have been high, your love life may have fallen by the wayside this past month—but once the lunar eclipse in Scorpio hits on May 5, expect excitement in your sex and dating sector. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

On May 16, expansive planet Jupiter joins Mercury and the sun in your professional sector, kicking off a glittery year-long cycle of growth, opportunity, and abundance in your career. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

The month kicks off with an open-minded sense of adventure and perhaps even a desire to try something outside of your comfort zone—especially as your ruling planet Mercury aligns with the sun in your ninth house of knowledge on May 1. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Romantic Venus—your ruling planet—enters your career sector, sweetening up your public image and bringing harmony to your working relationships. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Because Mercury is retrograding, you might find that the first half of this month is spent revisiting unresolved arguments with a significant other, falling into old relationship patterns or even reaching out to an ex. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Once lucky Jupiter enters your responsibility-focused sixth house, your capacity to be of service to others will massively expand, as will your ability to be productive in your own right. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

If you need a distraction, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 provides an unavoidable one, as it’s set to stir up some serious energy in your social life. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

The month begins with the transformational planet Pluto stationing retrograde in your sign, prompting a quiet review of the subtle inner work you’ve been doing over the past month. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Love planet Venus enters your romance sector on May 7, which brings harmonious vibes to your dating life and can even light a seductive new spark in a long-standing current relationship. Read your full monthly horoscope here.