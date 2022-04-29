Your May Horoscope: Eclipse Season Is About To Rock Your World & Here’s How

Scroll To See More Images

This month, you’re embracing your individuality and tapping into what’s important to you. Your May 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in grounded and gorgeous Taurus, bringing you back down to earth. As the sun joins forces with Uranus on May 5, it will catapult your life toward something totally unexpected, but ultimately beautiful. Embrace the shifting tides, because they’re taking you somewhere you’ve never been before.

However, it may take you a while to get there. On May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in Gemini, bringing you the tell-tale symptoms of retrograde syndrome. Because Mercury rules over capricious and quick-witted Gemini, you may deal with conflicting thoughts, blabbermouths and missed calls. And remember—just because something sounds like the truth doesn’t mean that it is.

When Jupiter enters passionate and impulsive Aries on May 10, it will bring you a thrilling sense of direction, as though your heart is in the right place at the right time. Let go of your self-doubt and embrace the heat of being alive, babe!

The most climactic moment of this month takes place on May 16, when a total lunar eclipse rises at 25 degrees Scorpio and makes you feel like a freakin’ vampire. After all, Scorpio deals with the shadow side of life; with everything that remains hidden just beneath the surface. It’s time to let go of all that no longer aligns with you; to remove what does not understand you. Although it may feel painful when a chapter comes to an end, there’s *so* much to gain from starting the next one.

Luckily, it’s off to a fascinating start. The sun enters nimble, adaptable and whip-smart Gemini on May 20, increasing your mental awareness and brightening your social life! However, this airy and lighthearted energy will shift into something more stubborn as solidified by May 22, when Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus. As you stumble back into its earthen territory, you may find that unfinished business from your past resurfaces, prompting you to get your ducks in order!

You may feel like you’re circling backward and procrastinating, but all of that might begin to change as the month comes to a close. On May 29, Mars will join forces with Jupiter in Aries, supercharging your stamina and enticing you to go for the goal! If it’s not worth fighting for, don’t waste any time on it. As a new moon in Gemini caps everything off on May 30, this month ends not with a sense of finality, but on a captivating cliffhanger. Set an intention and speak it into existence, because this new moon is helping you reclaim your reality.

Aries

Before you can get through the good stuff, you might need to sort through the bad stuff. On May 16, a lunar eclipse in Scorpio will bring you to the peak of your emotional depth. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

Brace yourself, because things are about to get real. The blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Scorpio will send shockwaves of change throughout your seventh house of partnerships. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

As a lunar eclipse in Scorpio sends drama, you may find that certain aspects of your lifestyle need to change. In fact, everything you rely on to get through the day will come into question. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re crawling out of your shell and letting the world see how beautiful you really are. In fact, you may be surprised by the people you join forces with. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Your month begins with a professional shakeup, forcing you to reassess your goals. On May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, which could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

It may be time to completely reboot an aspect of your life and start anew. Around mid-month, be extra mindful of what you say, because it could have lasting ramifications. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

Your month begins with a powerful opportunity to dive into your soul and embrace the love you have to give. Are you satisfied with the intimacy in your life? Later in the month, Mercury will station retrograde in your ninth house of adventure, which could lead you astray. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Gird your loins, because the upcoming month of May is going to be a major glow-up, Scorpio. However, you may feel a need for independence that conflicts with your desire for intimacy. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Uranus in Taurus on May 5 could ignite your level of inspiration and show you another perspective of the process. Don’t be a cog in a machine when you can invent your own machine. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

Your May is looking ripe for the picking, Cap. But by mid-month, hidden tensions can float to the surface and reveal the way others have influenced you and the way you’ve influenced others. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

Brace yourself, because this month is gonna be a doozy, Aquarius. May begins with a powerful opportunity to create change in your life. Are you ready for it? Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

You’ve got the gift of gab this month, Pisces, but wield it wisely. On the positive side, if there’s a large check in the mail, there’s a good chance it has your name on it. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.