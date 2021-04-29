Enjoy Your May Horoscope—Mercury Retrograde Is Right Around The Corner

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready to feel glamorous! Your May 2021 horoscope begins with the sun in grounded, patient and luxurious earth sign Taurus, encouraging you to shop till you drop and tantalize your five senses with beauty, art and pleasure.

However, by May 3, you may feel restless and ready to tap into your intellectual side. After all, this is when Mercury enters Gemini, stimulating your brain and making it a lot easier to multitask. And that’s not the only way this bubbly, easily-distracted air sign is entering the scene! When Venus enters Gemini on May 8, you may find yourself wanting long, fascinating conversations with a lover—and eventually, dirty talk that blows your mind. But don’t expect an instant commitment, because Gemini loves to keep its options open.

When the new moon in Taurus rushes through the cosmos on May 11, it will lay down the groundwork for something more permanent. The motto of Taurus is “slow and steady wins the race,” so take the time to form your goals and let practical and measured thinking help you bring them to life. Taurus is the zodiac sign of money and luxury, so this new moon is the perfect time to set your financial goals (or at least make a purchase that reflects all your hard work)!

May is also when one of the most feverishly anticipated transits begins! Mark May 13 on your calendar, because this is when Jupiter enters Pisces (which happens to be one of Jupiter’s favorite zodiac signs). This will represent the beginning of a highly generous, compassionate and artistic period of time. It lasts until July 28, when it will retrograde back into Aquarius until the end of the year. After how rough 2020 was, Jupiter in Pisces will be a well-deserved treat. Drink every last drop of this transit while you can, because magic, love and selflessness will be in the air!

After Jupiter enters Pisces, the cosmos will continue to support and uplift you. On May 17, the sun in Taurus will form a trine with Pluto, encouraging you to embrace deep introspection and reflection that will ultimately increase your strength, confidence and drive. And on May 19, Venus in Gemini will form a trine with Saturn, providing your relationships with a calm and steady foundation to allow you to build trust for the long-term.

Once Gemini season begins on May 20, things will start to get a little spicy and wild. After all, a lunar eclipse in Sagittarius will take place on May 26, which could initiate some abrupt endings and even unexpected new beginnings. Eclipse season will officially be underway, reshaping life as you know it. Change may be difficult at first, but it’s the only thing that will force you to grow!

And what would Gemini season be without a few tricks up its sleeve? That’s right, Mercury retrograde begins on May 29, making your entrance into the month of June an emotional rollercoaster ride. Hang on tight!

Read on to find out more and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope.

Aries

Practice patience, because your month begins with the sun in your grounded second house, encouraging you to take in the present moment and acknowledge what you’re grateful for. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

This year’s Taurus season is filled with SO much good luck. However, you may feel an energy shift as the month begins. As of May 8, Mercury and Venus will have both entered your second house of self-esteem. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

It’s almost Gemini season, but before you can go all out, it’s time to reflect on your inner spirit. The month begins with the sun in your introspective 12th house, encouraging you to let go of the baggage you’ve been holding onto and finally heal. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You’ve been enjoying the social and extraverted energy that Taurus season has brought out of you, Cancer! However, your month begins with you embracing a more quiet, contemplative energy when by May 8, both Mercury and Venus will have activated your spiritual 12th house. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

By May 8, Mercury and Venus will be sending positive energy and focus to your 11th house of vision. This will not only tap into your social skills and help you make new friends, but it will also help you make your community a better place through humanitarian efforts! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

The sun is in fellow earth sign Taurus and it’s got you feeling ready to open your mind, embrace spontaneous opportunities and get a change of scenery. However, your monthly horoscope is all about fusing your philosophy of life with your philosophy of work. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

As of May 28, both Mercury and Venus will activate your expansive ninth house, encouraging you to be a little more adventurous and free-spirited. You may crave experiences that take you out of this world and leave you feeling untethered. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Scorpio, by May 8, Mercury and Venus will be coursing through your intimate and investigative eighth house, pushing you to uncover mysteries, delve into secrets and form close emotional bonds in which your whole heart is invested. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You may be feeling as though the work keeps piling on your plate as this month begins, but your horoscope encourages you to come out of hibernation and remember what it feels like to connect with others on an interpersonal level. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

May is an incredibly fun and creatively rejuvenating month for you, Capricorn! But it’s also a month during which you’ll get your head in the game and rethink your daily routine and self-care regimens. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

You may still be in hibernation when May begins because you’re soaking up the cozy vibes at home and spending time with loved ones. However, you can expect far more exciting plans for you in May! Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re entering the month of May feeling social and ready to speak your mind! However, you’ll first need to get reacquainted with your heart. when Mercury and Venus enter your cozy fourth house of home and family. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.