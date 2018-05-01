Just in: Your May 2018 Horoscope

The most exciting cosmic event of the year is upon us! Astrology’s maverick, planet Uranus changes sign on the 15th, switching from Aries to Taurus—just after the new moon in Taurus (at 7:48 am EST) the same day. This will be groundbreaking; a radical shake-up is promised, playing out in different ways for each of us. There’s great potential for a highly invigorated fresh start at this mid-month marker, and yet there’s tension too.

Hotheaded Mars brings trouble to the table, poised to challenge new beginnings with his own brand of mischief. Nevertheless, it’s possible to navigate the combative tone using patience. The 20th pours oil on, and from the 21st we’re better connected.

The month draws to a close with the moon full (May 29, 10:20 pm EST) in Sagittarius, bringing our attention to growth, expansion, and stories that have been unfolding over time….