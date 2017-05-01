What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your May 2017 Horoscope

Throughout May, two significant planets—Saturn and Uranus—have incredible rapport, allowing ideas to spark and spread like wildfire. Luckily, this will be a controlled burn. All signs have the green light to brainstorm, especially on the 19th.
There are some other hot spots in May to be aware of. On the 9th and 10th, the stars align with plenty to say: Realizations can surface, with secrets revealed and power moves made. If you’ve been processing and puzzling, these days could provide clarity and insight. Meanwhile, the 12th provides rocket fuel to inflate plans that have been flagging.
We have all month to research and explore a variety interests before the new moon in curious Gemini arrives on the 25th (3:44pm EST, to be exact). You can make the best use of this fresh start by pressing reset on your connections to others, as well as your skill set. Even if you think you’ve learned everything, there’s always room for growth.
Taurus: April 20–May 20
You may think you've already cleared the figurative decks, but May calls you to inspect for emotional residue before moving on, once and for all. The 9th delivers perspective and empowerment, with relationships and commitments firmly in the spotlight on the 10th.
There’s an incredible opportunity on the 12th: Take action in your role and effect change in the projects that are keeping you busy. The 19th is a most magical day to glean support and heal privately.
Thinking’s easier starting on the 16th, when you have more clarity. The 25th prompts you to reset the dial on finances—just make sure the agenda’s transparent, with no hidden clauses.
Gemini: May 21–June 21
May is a paradox for you. Though you have plenty of drive and stamina throughout the month, you’re inclined to take a step back from the action. And though group activities are where the fun’s at, they could be equally erratic and disruptive!
Your best days for socializing fall between the 4th—the end of Mercury retrograde—and the 16th, when your ruling planet, Mercury, dives into Taurus (and your dreamy subconscious realms) for closure. The 9th is particularly noteworthy: Expect the unexpected.
Romance is also blossoming, but could go through some hot and cold moments in the weeks ahead, keeping you both on your toes!
Cancer: June 22–July 22
May proves strong for social networking, and you’ll come into your own as far as your career’s concerned. Your public profile is strong all month, yet while you’re flying high, it could be necessary to call on support.
Be careful not to drain your health and energy by burning the candle at both ends. Be sure to look after yourself, make time to eat well and recalibrate in peace. It’s the little things that add up over time, which makes all the difference.
The 9th and 10th are key relationship days, so circle these hot spots in the calendar. They can cement your place within a crowd and burst your heart open with passion.
Leo: July 23–August 22
Step into a position of notoriety, Lioness. May is a choice time for you to shine! The month presents opportunities for promotion, so call on your friends and community for support. They’ll rally round on the 14th and present strong opportunities to broaden your reach.
The 9th is a powerful day to take the helm—your influence is undeniable. But be careful on the 10th, a tender day that can illuminate hidden emotions. Don’t overbook yourself.
Starting on the 16th, you can step into a role of authority. Your creative output and broader interests align beautifully in the weeks ahead, particularly on the 19th.
Virgo: August 23–September 22
A dominant theme of May is outward projection, career and your overarching goals. You have the month to explore the direction you’re sailing in.
Sparks are set to fly, especially around the 9th and 10th, when spontaneity rules, and information’s revealed. You might enjoy an exciting liaison on these highly charged days, or reach new levels of intimacy with you S.O. From this time forward, you’ll focus on ventures that broaden your horizons.
Until May 16th, a relationship or private agreement holds your attention. Navigate tension for a fresh start on the 25th; you can ask for more of the things that bring you joy and validation on the 12th.
Libra: September 23–October 22
Expect relationships to strengthen and progress in May, as your ruler, Venus, makes her way lovingly through your partnership zone.
A couple of dates could ruffle your feathers: The 9th and 10th could bring disruptive sparks and surprises in exchanges. Thankfully you’re edging ever closer toward trust, commitment and permanence, and any tensions with your work-wife, BFF or bae can be smoothed over easily.
Take time out on the 12th just for you and your dreams. Reignite what you started, breathing life into its embers. You can spread your wings this month, setting your sights further afield and recapturing your sense of adventure.
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
May strengthens relationships, connecting you on a level deeper than you thought possible. The 9th and 10th are powerful in owning your place within partnerships, and can be used to really cement agreements —just be mindful of overly romanticizing the union on the 11th.
Trusted companions could be invaluable to your future plans on the 12th. Starting on the 16th, personal exchanges become a lot easier to handle. You can reset the agenda on the 25th, just go easy, as it’s a day loaded with tension.
Work matters also progress well this month. You can get clear on any innovative new ideas that provide better ways of operating day-to-day.
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
It’s a month for seeking pleasure, Sagittarius, and you’re at liberty to have fun in whatever ways float your boat! It’ll be so much easier to enjoy and express yourself starting on the 4th, with extra excitement due on the 9th. This is also a day that presents powerful opportunities at work. The 10th is a little more low key, a day for reflection and release.
There’s dynamism in relationships across the board throughout May: Expect one-on-ones full of passion. The excitement heats up considerably on the 12th. With your focus geared towards others, you can welcome a fresh start in partnership towards the 25th.
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
May is deeply emotional and intensely passionate for Capricorn; however, true to form you won’t rest on your laurels. There's also plenty of fun to be had this month.
There's an emphasis on home spaces, so perhaps you’ve thoroughly examined your foundations lately—they'll strengthen throughout May. Use the weeks ahead to heal by embracing your nest and supportive influences.
On the 9th, you'll gain clarity and your creative juices are flowing. The 10th is an ideal day to socialize. The pace quickens starting on the 20th, when you can begin to re-invigorate your daily habits, routine and rituals.
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Friends and connections carry greater significance for you in May, and it's also a good time to focus on bringing about domestic bliss.
The 9th delivers insights, so remember to acknowledge any flashes of information—they could empower you, offer stability and enhance your relationship with your community.
The full moon on the 10th shines its glow on your achievements. Don’t be shy; now is the time to sing your expertise and authority! Romance and your creative prowess are heightened throughout the month, with the 14th a gorgeous day for fun.
You’re always a social creature at the center of group dynamics, but your wider network could really bear fruit this month—the 19th is particularly exciting.
Pisces: February 19–March 20
In May, you can move on from any income-related inconsistency. Whether surprises have been good, bad, or somewhere in between, but you now have a prime opportunity to leverage your role and overarching position to your advantage.
Connect with your clan in the coming weeks. The 9th is great for brainstorming (be sure to loop in others for extra potency), and you can make magic on the 19th.
Home and emotional sanctuaries are a theme this month—you could be keen to drive ahead to meet your most key needs, but avoid taking action on the 11th. New initiatives will fare better on the 12th.
Aries: March 21–April 19
In May, your ruler, Mars, powers through your skills and networking zone. This presents plenty of opportunities to circulate, learn and explore. Take advantage by experimenting with a variety of interests and saying yes to excursions and social activities.
With Venus gliding through your sign all month, you’re also graced with extra allure. Feeling attractive to others, you’ll be in an expressive and dynamic mood.
The 12th is a great day for socializing, and by the 25th, your curiosities lead to an exciting new avenue of study or friendship. Brainstorm around projects: On the 19th, you’re full of bright ideas, while on the 9th, you'll be more receptive to others' input.
