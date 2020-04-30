Your May 2020 Horoscope: How The Stars Are Messing With Your Love Life

In the words of Justin Timberlake: “It’s gonna be May.” You know what that means: It’s time to review your May 2020 horoscope! Usually, this month indicates the middle of spring, with flowers blooming, birds chirping and love flowing through the gentle, fragrant breeze—this year, not so much. Truth be told, there could be trouble in paradise this month. Your relationships will be put to the test, but if they pass, they’ll be stronger than ever.

At the very same time, funny enough, the sun will spend the majority of the month in grounded, romantic, committed Taurus, which will provide you with stable ground on which you can build something long-lasting. Taurus isn’t a fickle lover; this zodiac sign encourages you to take your time before getting to know someone, and court them the old fashioned way. I know it’s hard to do that when Zoom dates are peak romance RN, but get creative! If you’re in it deep with someone you’ve got major heart-eyes for, now’s your chance to take things to the next level. BTW, If you’re curious as to exactly how astrology affects your dating life, you can totally read up on it.

That said, since Taurus is so slow-moving, you might find it difficult to seal the deal if you’re still in the early stages of dating. V possible time spent apart while social distancing is getting in the way! Luckily, a full moon in passionate and seductive Scorpio on May 7 will reveal exactly where everyone’s heart is at, and since this full moon opposes messenger Mercury, there could even be a potential secret admirer who makes their feelings known.

When Venus—planet of love and friendship—retrogrades on May 13, it will be a very different story. Venus retrograde tends to challenge relationships, casting a light on all that goes left unsaid, as well as all that’s forgiven, but not quite forgotten. I know it sounds scary, especially if your relationship has been strained due to quarantine, but know this: If your relationship is strong, there’s nothing Venus retrograde can do to shake that.

Yes, it might end a weak relationship down or prevent a slowly-budding one from fully blossoming, but Venus retrograde does have something important to teach us about love. Since this Venus retrograde takes place in clever and communicative Gemini, you should spend it understanding your own love language and learning how to speak someone else’s. It could make all the difference!

For an in-depth look at your month, read on for the 411 on your zodiac sign:

Aries

You’re here to win, Aries. It’s in your blood! You’re the red-hot ram, always ready to barge straight forward. Unfortunately, you also tend to take failure to heart and base your self-worth on things that are completely out of your control. Commit this to memory: You are enough just as you are. If someone’s love is conditional, they never really loved you at all. You can’t win ’em all, but you can win yourself.

Taurus

You’re a huge source of stability in everyone’s life, Taurus. It’s why you’re always everyone’s favorite shoulder to lean on! But while you pride yourself on loyalty, you need to remember to maintain your independence first. If being loyal to someone is standing in the way of your growth as a person, it could be time to part ways. The relationship you need right now is one that gives you enough space to become the person you were always meant to be.

Gemini

Gemini, you always prefer to keep things light and bubbly. You know how to make everyone laugh off the pain, and you work born with the ability to really work a room. But what happens when the laughter stops, precious Gem? Are you letting yourself truly feel? It may be time to finally let someone see the inside of your heart. Put your guard down, show your softer side! You deserve to be seen, and no matter how much you laugh it off, you know you want to be seen, too.

Cancer

You’re a sensitive crab hiding in your shell, Cancer. Your emotions run so deep that you’re careful of who you decide to bring into your circle. However, don’t let trust issues stand in the way of meeting new people. This month, your social life is prepped for a major expansion and there may even be a friendship that could turn into something more. If you maintain the belief that you have enough friends already, it could be a massive missed opportunity.

Leo

You’re ruled by the sun, Leo. Don’t you realize how bright you shine? For some reason, you might be hiding your light in the shadows, concerned that everyone will judge you for putting yourself out there. Believe it or not, the world needs your light. Use this month to take charge and go after exactly what (or who) it is you want. No one’s going to do it for you, so what are you waiting for?

Virgo

You may have suffered a few disappointments lately, Virgo. Since you’re such a logical sign, these disappointments may leave you feeling disillusioned about everything you thought you believed in. Worry not! You’re about to embark on a great adventure. However, said adventure requires you to keep believing in love and all the beauty that comes with it. Logic says life is far more beautiful when you believe in something, after all.

Libra

You’re so romantic, Libra—you’re literally ruled by Venus, so it doesn’t get more romantic than that! This month, you’re craving an out-of-this-world love that takes you somewhere out of the ordinary and shows you the world. You deserve all this and more, but make sure you aren’t seeing someone as you would like them to be, and ignoring who they really are. You will find what you’re looking for when the time is right, believe me.

Scorpio

You’ve relationships on your mind, Scorpio, and there will be a major shift in your love life this month. Whether you decide to commit or go home, this experience will teach you so much about how you function in relationships and what you need from your partner. While your instinct might be to maintain your stance, compromise is key. You have the tendency to be stubborn sometimes, so make sure you’re listening just as much as you want to be heard.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re always looking to make things bigger and better. Sometimes, though, you take on more than you can handle. This month, you may find your daily routine becoming a little chaotic, making it difficult do sync up with your lover or friends. It’s important to use this month to focus on reorganizing and reprioritizing. You should always make time for things that you enjoy and for those that you love. Everything else can wait.

Capricorn

There’s a reason everyone always expects you to deliver with flying colors, Capricorn. You know how to play the long game, taking your time and pacing yourself as you work your way toward a goal. However, a romantic spark can’t always be forced or earned. Sometimes, you need to let go of your need for perfection and just things happen on their own. This month, release yourself from your control and allow things to unfold naturally.

Aquarius

You like things done a certain way, Aquarius. After all, you’re always willing to go against the grain and follow the beat of your own drum. However, being a “fixed” sign, you do have the tendency to be “fixated” on your own perspective. This month, you might find cohabitation difficult, but there’s one simple way to navigate conflict, and that is to choose love over frustration. Your empathy runs deep, and tapping into that warmth will help you thrive this May.

Pisces

You love going with the flow, Pisces. You’re a dreamy and compassionate zodiac sign who would much rather let the anger pass than allow it to fester. However, it’s often easier said than done, and you might be building up a resentment towards someone you care about. This month, you should practice speaking your mind, even when it’s hard. As long as you frame your words with peace and understanding, they will only bring you both closer. Communication is everything.

