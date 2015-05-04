May Mood Board: 11 Things to Get Excited About This Month

1. Cinco de Mayo

For taco and margarita lovers like us, Cinco de Mayo—which is obviously May 5— is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate. Having your own little Mexican celebration? Here are some amazing guacamole recipes!

2. Floral Skirts

Yeah, we know, florals for spring—groundbreaking. But we can’t help ourselves thanks to the amazing options on shelves right now. We’re especially loving flowered midi styles that can be dressed up with a pair of heels for work, or toughened up with a leather jacket and a tee.

3. Electric Daisy Carnival

Ditch the beach Memorial Day Weekend and join the huge dance party that’s Electric Daisy Carnival! The 4th annual event will be held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium with huge DJ’s including Calvin Harris, Afrojack, and Bassnectar. Get ready for two full days of music and dance, fireworks, and over the top art installations. Get your tickets here. May 23 and 24.

4. Giorgio Armani Autobiography

Legendary fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, is releasing his first-ever autobiography on the eve of the company’s 40th anniversary. In addition to being beautiful, it also includes many texts written by Armani himself, making it an incredible addition to any fashion lit lover’s collection.

5. Saint Laurent Biopic

Receiving critical acclaim at last year’s Cannes Film Festival in France, this movie about Yves Saint Laurent gives an inside look to the designer’s prime days, showcasing his nightlife and party habits, pill-popping binges, and brilliance behind the sewing machine. There is some controversy behind the flick though, as it was actually unauthorized when it was made. It could be argued that makes it better or worse, but either way we’ll be watching. May 1.

6. Printed Sneakers

Flat footwear is such a trend for this season, so whether you opt for slip ons, lace ups, or high top wedges, be sure to pick up a pair in a fun, bright print to make a serious style statement.

7. Miu Miu Rasoir Sunglasses

What better to go with your statement sneakers than the perfect pair of statement sunglasses? With a mix of feminine and edgy, these sunglasses are perfect for the ultimate style maven. Celebs such as Rihanna, Rita Ora, and Dakota Fanning have all been seen sporting these futuristic sunnies, and now that they’ve started popping up in stores, so can you.

8. Mother’s Day

While we love to celebrate our amazing mothers every day of the year, we also like to do something extra special for them when May comes around! Whether you take your mom out for a Mother’s Day brunch, get mani/pedis, or have your own special tradition, remember to spend the day with her reminding her of how incredible she is. If you’re stuck on gift ideas, here’s our go to gift guide. May 10.

​9. Forever 21’s Minimalism Collection

Calling all fashion gurus–Forever21 is stepping their style game up big time. Gone are the days of overly-trendy clothes (okay, maybe not). But, the infamous fast-fashion retailer recently added a “Minimalist Style Section” to their website, where they have some seriously awesome modern and sophisticated pieces (black mules, culottes, oversized button down shirts, and dainty gold jewelry, just to name a few.) And of course, we don’t have to tell you how great the prices are.

10. Glossier Face Masks

Created by Into the Gloss’ Editor-in-Chief Emily Weiss, Glossier is skin care for the cool girls. The skin care line’s two face masks are quickly becoming their most popular products. The Mega Greens Galaxy Pack is a “juice cleanse” for your skin, while the Moisturizing Moon Mask adds a dose of moisture to your face. The best thing about these skin saviors? They’re only $22 each. You can also receive free shipping if you purchase both of them together. Good things come in pairs, right?

11. Chinese Whispers: Tales of the East in Art, Film, and Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Need some culture in your life? Grab a couple of friends and spend the day at The Met’s amazing Costume Institute. This amazing exhibit features haute couture and avant-garde ready-to-wear inspired by the Chinese culture. This exhibit starts on May 7th and will run all the way until August 16th, so you have plenty of time to check it out! Starts May 7.