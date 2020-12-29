Is Maxwell Lord From ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ Based on Trump? Here’s What Gal Gadot Had to Say

Believe it or not, but there are some fans who think Maxwell Lord from Wonder Woman: 1984 is based on Trump. Wonder Woman: 1984, the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and the ninth movie in the DC Extended Universe, premiered on Friday, December 25.

Wonder Woman: 1984, which was released on both HBO Max and in theaters, follows Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, as she tries to stop businessman Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano from destroying the universe. But let’s rewind a bit: The film starts with Diana and Barbara Ann Minerva, her coworker at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., coming across a mysterious object known as the Dreamstone, which grants wishes for a price. Both Diana and Barbara unknowingly make wishes with the Dreamstone: Diana wishes that her late lover, Steve Trevor, was alive, while Barbara wishes she was more like Diana. Soon after, the Dreamstone is passed to Maxwell, who wishes to become the stone itself. That’s when the chaos starts.

As Maxwell starts to grant more and more wishes, he becomes more and more powerful. His business flourishes, and soon he’s become more powerful than the President of the United States. Of course, all of this power takes a toll on his health (see: the side effect of the Dreamstone), but still, Maxwell hopes that the more wishes he grants, the better he will be. The film ends with a fight between Maxwell and Diana at the press office of the president. Maxwell uses the office to broadcast himself across the world to grant as many wishes as he can. Eventually, Diana is able to convince Maxwell to renounce his wish and save the world by reminding him of his son, who is terrified and alone without his father.

After the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984, many fans took to Twitter to wonder if Maxwell, played by Pedro Pascal, is based on President Donald Trump. The comparisons came after Maxwell’s line about how he’s not a conman, he’s television personality and a businessman, which seems eerily similar to Trump. “Maxwell Lord has a decidedly Trump-esque twist in the film. The surprise cameo (not Trump) at the end was my favorite bit,” tweeted @Southpaw1121. Wrote @CBrobarian, “Did you get Trump vibes from Maxwell Lord? Some of his dialogue was eerily similar to things Trump would say haha.” User @PeterPerfect09 tweeted, “I can already tell that they’re trying to put Maxwell Lord as an early Trump & Pedro/Maxwell deserves better.”

So…Is Maxwell Lord from Wonder Woman: 1989 based on Trump? Well, according to star Gal Gadot (a.k.a. Wonder Woman herself), the DCEU villain is not inspired by the controversial POTUS. “It’s interesting because, when we shot it, we didn’t really think about it until we got to the White House. And then we were like, ‘Hm!'” Gadot told Variety in December 2020.

Gadot went on to tell Variety that if Maxwell Lord is inspired by anyone, it’s Gordon Gekko from the 1987 film Wall Street. “Maxwell Lord has so many different versions in the comic world, in the comic books, and I think Patty [Jenkins] and Dave [Callaham] and Geoff [Johns] the writers, really took Gordon Gekko’s personality,” Gadot said. “The thing about Maxwell Lord in our movie, unlike like the comics, he’s more complex. He’s not just an evil villain. He’s a regular person, who wants to be all these things that you would see on TV and all of that.”

In the end, though, Gadot confirmed that Maxwell Lord was a creation between director Patty Jenkins and actor Pedro Pascal, who played him. Not Trump. “I know from Pedro, while we were shooting the movie, at a certain point, he just focused on the page and what was there. Along with Patty, they just created this character, but we never tried to mimic anybody else. We never tried to mimic Trump or anything,” she said. Welp, there you have it.

Wonder Woman: 1984 is available to stream on HBO Max.

