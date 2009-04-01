Maxing Out with Childhood Flames

I’m really into Childhood Flames’ DIY maxi skirt today. I’ve been eyeing these two pieces below and searching for other options all over the place. Any suggestions?

Yigal Azrouel

Gary Graham

We caught up with Camille during New York Fashion Week and loved how shy and sweet she was on camera. Not to mention her personal style is through the roof! If I remember correctly, she was wearing DIY harem pants and simple layers of black that were haphazardly (yet meticulously) put together. Childhood Flames first caught my eye when I realized that Camille was taking 360 degree photos of herself. Casting for your Fall look book soon? I’m just saying… Check out this video: