Maximize Your Night Out With A Hot Mini-Bag

Maximize Your Night Out With A Hot Mini-Bag

Alexandra Collier
Maximize Your Night Out With A Hot Mini-Bag
How do you put a big night out in the (ahem) bag? In our opinion, there’s nothing like a colorful little mini-bag to give your evening outfit some pop.

These little satchels are an exciting new trend when it comes to evening dressing, and candidly, we find we can lose whole afternoons browsing them on shopping sites. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options– from bright and colorful to tough and studded — all of which you can pop into your work satchel in the morning and take out for a spin when the sun goes down.

Of course, if we're talking accessories, you need to think about your whole ensemble, starting with your roots.

Scroll through the slideshow for small bags for a big night out.

Strong, beautiful hair always pairs well with a glam minibag.

This Etsy Champagne Faux Leather Clutch ($49) is one of a kind with a handy dandy gold detachable chain so you have your hands free while dancing the night away.

This oh so sweet yellow Mini 5-Zip by Rebecca Minkoff ($195) is so adorb that you’ll be showing it off all night…

This DKNY Beekman Lizard Leather Flab Mini Crossbody ($215) is both sleek and classic. The perfect addition to a little black dress.

This beautifully hand-made leather 'Spike Me' handbag by AILA ($330) will be sure to make an impact. With it's neon studded design, it's sure to turn a few heads.

We love this vintage inspired Dash Mini Messenger by Tory Buch ($295). Made from a specially treated coated canvas for water-resistance, this is the perfect mini-bag to carry you through to fall.

A classic nude purse is essential for a summer night out on the town. This ASOS Quilted Metal Corner Across Body Bag ($33.14) is perfect for just that.

Add a pop of color to your outfit with DVF's Mini Harper Bag ($295) in Red Robin red.

This chic Deux Lux Biba Crossbody Minibag ($96) in light grey has a neon underbelly for a daring flash of color.

This simple flap bag from American Eagle ($24.50) won’t make you gulp with its affordable price tag, but will prettify your night with speckles of gold beading.

