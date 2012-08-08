Maximize Your Night Out With A Hot Mini-Bag

How do you put a big night out in the (ahem) bag? In our opinion, there’s nothing like a colorful little mini-bag to give your evening outfit some pop.

These little satchels are an exciting new trend when it comes to evening dressing, and candidly, we find we can lose whole afternoons browsing them on shopping sites. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options– from bright and colorful to tough and studded — all of which you can pop into your work satchel in the morning and take out for a spin when the sun goes down.

