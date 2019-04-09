27 of the Most Over-the-Top Straw Bags You Can Shop This Spring

Scroll To See More Images

One of the most quintessential spring bags one can own is the straw bag. In case you weren’t aware, though, straw bags come in myriad different styles, shapes and sizes—each one cuter than the last. If you want your straw bag to stand out amongst the hoards of beach-goers and weekend shoppers, you’ll want to pick up a maximalist straw bag (or two, or three) this spring. Lucky for you, there is no shortage of unique and eye-catching straw bags, so you’ll never have to settle for anything less than over-the-top.

I mean, if your accessories aren’t making a statement, what are they doing? There are so many ways to amp up your spring outfits with maximalist straw bags, so I’m not accepting any excuses to having a bland wardrobe this season. From hanging out at the pool or beach to sitting in your office cubicle, these over-the-top straw bags will bring a taste of spring and summer to wherever you are. Plus, spring bags are as functional as they are cute, so feel free to stock all the way up on straw bags. Is one for each outfit you own too many? Never.

As I’m sure you can tell, I’m obsessed with all things spring bags—especially cute and over-the-top straw bags. These purses and totes are the ultimate accessory for spring and summer (and even fall, if you live in a warmer climate). They’re the perfect travel BFF for any vacation, as well as a great shopping partner. You can’t go wrong with a maximalist straw bag, so get shopping.

1. Celeste Bag, $395 at Shopbop

Flowers made of tiny shells? Count me in.

2. Serpui Marie Lauren Mini Bucket Bag, $278 at Anthropologie

Spring colors galore.

3. Antik Kraft Straw Tote, $64 at Nordstrom

This bag has the prettiest embroidery.

4. Nannacay Bella Tote, $185 at Revolve

The brighter the handles, the better the bag. (That’s a thing, right?)

5. Praia Bag, $225 at Shopbop

This bag would go with any spring outfit.i

6. Straw Crossbody Bag, $69.50 at Zara

She sells seashells by the sea shore.

7. Sun Watermelon Straw Mini Bag, $40 at Topshop

What’s cuter than carrying a watermelon bag around all day?!

8. Kiki Small Rope Handle Bag, $105.60 at Shopbop

Yes to those giant tassels.

9. Smile Face Straw Woven Bag, $43.99 at Baginning

The bag that reminds you to smile a little bit.

10. Loeffler Randall Pommed Circle Tote Bag, $298 at Anthropologie

Can something be simple and maximalist? Because I think this bag just did that.

11. Fruity Cherry Straw Tote Bag, $40 at Topshop

This cherry-embroidered straw tote is perfect for any spring outing.

12. Nannacay Roge Small Braid Strap Bag, $193 at Revolve

Like the purse version of a cute AF picnic basket.

13. Maria La Rosa Rosae Clutch, $398 at Anthropologie

This fold-over clutch would be the perfect addition to a classic spring dress.

14. Sequined Pineapple Backpack, $39.99 at Baginning

Keep your hands free and your bags stylish.

15. Striped Straw Tote, $39 at Venus

Pom poms will (hopefully) never go out of style.

16. Nannacay Hani Bag, $215 at Revolve

You want to use this colorful straw bag every day.

17. Sol Tote, $145 at Shopbop

I see a beach vacation in this bag’s future.

18. Woven Bag, $370 at Shopbop

The details on this bag are so cute I could cry.

19. Arid Adornment Cactus Crossbody, $49 at Modcloth

A bag fit for a desert queen.

20. Serpui Marie Macrame Basket Bag, $298 at Anthropologie

BRB, adding this bag to my birthday wishlist.

21. Fable Embroidered Straw Bucket Bag, $52 at Topshop

A perfectly floral spring bucket bag.

22. Camilla Mini Ooh La La Tote, $228 at Anthropologie

A tote so cute you could kiss it.

23. Dori Bag, $395 at Shopbop

More flowers made of tiny shells! I’m so into it.

24. Steve Madden Balzie Woven Tote, $108 at Nordstrom

The quintessential beach vacation bag.

25. Antik Batik Kazou Mini Bucket Bag, $128 at Anthropologie

I’m obsessed with that beading on the front of this bag.

26. Mis Estrellas Marillas Bag, $312 at Shopbop

This bag has major Fourth of July vibes, but TBH, I’d use it any time.

27. Honey Pot Basket Crossbody Bag, $49 at Nordstrom

I love the pop of color the tassels add to this bag.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.