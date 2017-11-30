StyleCaster
35 Ways to Work the Maximalist Jewelry Look Without Going Overboard

35 Ways to Work the Maximalist Jewelry Look Without Going Overboard

In true maximalist fashion, I strongly disagree with Coco Chanel‘s famous words, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off.” Minimal shminimal, I say. I basically feel naked without some form of jewelry on my body, and I feel like it has become a part of my personal brand and style.

Now, if you’re into minimal style or not a jewelry person—more power to you, because you probably spend a lot less time cleaning your closet and stressing about how you will explain yet another silver statement necklace to your roommates or S.O., but trust me—they’re so different and yes, all five of them are very much needed to complete the ultimate necklace stack.

So, assuming you’re interested in going all-out with your jewelry, how does one conquer the art of the look of jewelry maximalism? First, take a look at jewelry queen Iris Apfel; her jewelry truly is a form of art, as far as I’m concerned, and while it may be a tad overwhelming at first, eventually you realize that everything she’s wearing goes together and works with the overall look.

The key to chic—not busy, overdone—maximalism is to pick a theme, color, or body part and focus on it. You can start with all gold or silver jewelry and stack a couple cuffs on one arm, add a ring on the opposite hand, and then add a statement earring to balance it out. Or, you can just choose one statement piece, like an oversized tassel earring or collar necklace and call it a day. No matter what you decide to put on, your jewelry should complement outfit and your mood.

I found a handful of my own current favorite maximalist-approved pieces of jewelry in the following slides, plus, even more street style inspiration (including a few of my own ensembles) for your jewelry stacking needs. Layer up that jewelry, mix metals and colors, and have some fun with it. Jewelry can completely elevate a classic tee and jeans combo to a fashion show-ready look. So, in my own words: Before you leave the house, remember, you look great and your arm stack is ready to party!

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Layered Gold Chains
Gold Chain Gang
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Oversized Glasses and Large Cuffs
The Accessory Icon
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Silver Cuff with Roping Detail
The It-Girl Cuff

Doma cuff, $320; at Dannijo

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Oversize Moschino Hoop Earrings
Moschino Muse
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Maroon Tassel Earrings
Tassel Team

Earrings, $48; at Baublebar

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Chunky Collar Necklace
Statement Collar
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Beaded Tassel Earrings
Sparkle Sparkle

Earrings, $65; at J.Crew

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Large Tribal Necklace
Tribal Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Silver Layered Necklaces
Layered Necklaces

PHOTO: Simply Audree Kate

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Lion Head Ring
Lion Head

Ring, $330; at Gucci

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Roped Gold Collar Necklace
Collar of Dreams
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Gold Fringe Necklace
Fringe Benefits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | 3 Circle Earrings
Let's Circle Around

Earrings, $148; at Cynthia Rybakoff

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Beaded Fringe Necklace
Beaded Beauty
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Multiple Rings on One Hand
Hands Down
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Happy Hour Earrings
Queen of Happy Hour

Earrings, $26; at Ban.do

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Tons of Small Rings
Ring 'em
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Multiple Gold Cuffs
Cuff Crew

PHOTO: Simply Audree Kate

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Rainbow Jewel Necklace
Rainbow Ready

Ava necklace, $145; at RJ Graziano

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Chain Collar Necklace
Chain Collar
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Long Beaded Fringe Necklace
Festival Fringe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Gold Hoops with Tiger Face in Center
Eye of the Tiger

Vanessa Mooney earrings, $69; at Cameo Nouveau

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Silver Chunky Bangles
Bangle Babe

Photo: Simply Audree Kate

STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | Turquoise Cuff
Arm Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Style the Maximalist Jewelry Trend | 3 Stacked Ring
The Stacked Ring

Ring, $110; at Kendra Scott

