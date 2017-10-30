StyleCaster
40 Ways to Slay the Maximalist Street Style Trend

40 Ways to Slay the Maximalist Street Style Trend

STYLECASTER | Fall & Winter Outfit Ideas | Maximalism Trend Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: 2017 has been the year for maximalist dressing. A few years ago, minimalism stormed the fashion scene, with neutrals, pared-down layers, classic silhouettes, and a color called oatmeal that some consider soft and soothing, but TBH, we gotta admit that it’s a tad dreary. (Save it for the luxe throw at the end of your bed, ‘k?)

Now, we’re not saying that minimalism is over, or that it ever totally will be (hello, capsule wardrobes and classic all-black ensemble in the tradition of New Yorkers), but we—and everyone—seems to be having a lot more fun with fashion again. We’re mixing prints, clashing colors, adding a ruffle here, there and pretty much everywhere. Our inner Iris Apfel is rejoicing as we stop taking ourselves quite so seriously.

I, personally, am a maximalist through and through, so I’ve been absolutely thriving in 2017. Minimalism never resonated with me, and I was always unsure if layering five necklaces at once was too much, or if a giant faux fur jacket was acceptable for a Monday morning meeting (side note: I’ve learned that they’re both perfectly acceptable and, IMHO, recommended).

If you’re unsure how to embrace the maximalist trend without feeling like you’re dressing up for Halloween, we collected some of the most killer maximalist pieces and looks out there right now. Ahead, you’ll find everything from statement shoes and embellished bags to power coats and loads of color—so go ahead and add that extra layer or accessory, say yes to ruffles, embroidery, and heaps of playful patterns and textures.

1 of 40
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Print Squad
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Patchwork Dress
Patchwork dress

Dress, $3,980; at Gucci

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Pink Bobble Sweater
Bobble It Out

Bobble sweater, $395; at Proud Mary

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Mixing prints and bright pink
Printed & Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Pom Pom Pink Shoes
Pom Pom Pom

Layla heel, $750; at Sophia Webster

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing |Sheer White Ruffled Rainbow and Star Design Dress
Fairy Tales
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Rainbow Clutch
Rainbow Bag

Bianca clutch, $68; at Baublebar

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Red Ruffled Coat
Lady In Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Fuchsia Paisley Print Coat
Fancy Fuchsia

Coat, $695; at Alice + Olivia

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Spotted White Boots
Pony Girl

Passage boots, $225; at Dune London

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Black Sweater with Yellow and White Fur Detail
Fur Details

PHOTO: Audree of  Simply Audree Kate

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Embellished Slip on Flats
Embellished Flats

Harmony flats, $130; at Dolce Vita

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Yellow Plaid Mixed with Rainbow Sweater
All Things Crazy Printed
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Sequin Skirt
Sequin Business

Skirt, $99.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Red Ruffled Skirt with Black and White Fringe Sweater
Texturized
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Hexagon Glitter and Flames Bag
Fired Up

Macy Flames bag, $1,695; at Edie Parker

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Circle Chain Silver Necklace
Chained

Raj necklace, $795; at Dannijo

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Printed Pink Power Suit
Power Suiting
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Cheetah Print Wrap Dress
Animal Party

Wrap dress, $428; at DVF

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Tassel Earrings
Team Tassel

Corsetta earrings, $52; at Baublebar

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing | Fringe Cow Print Coat
Printed Coats
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Tip Toe Shoes

Heels, $1,435; at Charlotte Olympia

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Anti-Minimalist
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Fur Things

Janelle jacket, $158; at Guess

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Funky Top

PHOTO: Margie Plus

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Fringe Fringe

Fringe dress, $124.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Oversized Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Butterfly Effect

Heels, $789.73;  at Camilla Elphick

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
It's All in the Shoulders
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Bloomin'

Jacquard boots, $195; at & Other Stories

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Multi Fur

Jacket, $595; at Milly

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Power Pop

PHOTO: Mad Maven Style

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Ciao Bella

Ciao bag, $165; at Chila Bags

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Bejeweled

Kenna heels, $89.95; at Betsey Johnson

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Embellished
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Stargazing

Bag, $131 (was $195); at Rebecca Minkoff

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Red Hot Pants

PHOTO: And I Get Dressed

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Power Suit

Blazer, $160; at White House Black Market

Pants, $89; at White House Black Market

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Rosé All Day

True Love bag, $35 (was $50); at Skinny Dip London

STYLECASTER | How to Pull off Maximalist Dressing
Floral Handle

Eartha bag, $395; at Zac Posen

