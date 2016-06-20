You’ll Never Guess What ‘Maxim’ Is Accused of Photoshopping Now

Despite landing the cover of Maxim India for her actual physical perfection after being named the hottest woman in the world by the magazine, the publication still went ahead and airbrushed a part of Chopra’s body beyond recognition. Can you see it? Take another look.

No, it’s not her face, breasts, or legs that were photoshopped with wild abandon (all of which are very popular targets in magazine land), but rather her armpit. Do you see it now? So. Weird.

Users on social media have been quick to call out the bizarrely edited cover, which was shot by fashion photographer Nick Saglimbeni. When Chopra posted the photo to Instagram, along with a caption that says “My new cover!” her fans were perplexed about the state of her clearly over-airbrushed armpits. “Her armpit hahaha,” one follower commented, and another wrote: “Wtf happened to her armpit.” “Beautiful PC! But Barbie dolls armpits…too photoshopped!!” commented another.

Magazines—and Maxim in particular–have a long and complicated history with digitally editing their cover stars to look slimmer, taller, or leaner (Ashley Graham can tell you all about it), but this cover photo is just bizarre. As an FYI, here’s what Chopra’s armpit actually looks like.