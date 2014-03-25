StyleCaster
Share

15 Maxi Dresses You Absolutely Need to Shop This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Maxi Dresses You Absolutely Need to Shop This Spring

Meghan Blalock
by
15 Maxi Dresses You Absolutely Need to Shop This Spring
15 Start slideshow

The singular aspect of our Spring wardrobe that perhaps makes us the most anxious to change over our closet is the maxi dress. The ultimate combination of style and comfort, it seems as likely as not that these long, flowy, soft creations were God’s gift to women. (Sorry to bust your bubble, stilettos.)

MORE: 50 Fugly Shoes for Spring

Luckily for all of us, these guys aren’t going out of style anytime soon, and they’ll certainly be popular this spring season. Not only do they capture the free-spirited nature of a day at the park on a gorgeous Spring day, but they also happen to fit most women’s body types to a T.

MORE: Rain Gear That’s Actually Cool

Click through the gallery to see 15 maxi dresses we’re obsessing over this Spring!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Rosie animal print chiffon maxi dress, $45; at Boohoo

Clover Canyon maxi dress, $317; at Cusp by Neiman Marcus

Queen of the Nile dress, $138; at Nasty Gal

Tibi halter maxi dress, $250; at TJ Maxx

Colorblock maxi dress, $58; at River Island

Free People floral print maxi dress, $148; at Macy's

Young Fabulous & Broke maxi dress, $202; at Saks Fifth Avenue

American Vintage crepe maxi dress, $160; at Net-a-Porter

Parker bayou maxi dress, $286; at Shopbop

Minkpink watercolor maxi dress, $106; at Psyche

Chelsea Flower swirl print maxi dress, $190; at Bluefly

Cut out maxi dress, $119; at Bebe

Arnala maxi dress, $228; at Anthropologie

French Connection maxi dress, $160; at Psyche

Matthew Williamson butterfly-print maxi dress, $750; at Matches Fashion

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls

Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share