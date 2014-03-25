15 Maxi Dresses You Absolutely Need to Shop This Spring

The singular aspect of our Spring wardrobe that perhaps makes us the most anxious to change over our closet is the maxi dress. The ultimate combination of style and comfort, it seems as likely as not that these long, flowy, soft creations were God’s gift to women. (Sorry to bust your bubble, stilettos.)

Luckily for all of us, these guys aren’t going out of style anytime soon, and they’ll certainly be popular this spring season. Not only do they capture the free-spirited nature of a day at the park on a gorgeous Spring day, but they also happen to fit most women’s body types to a T.

