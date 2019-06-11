23 Super Cute Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale Now and Wear All Summer Long

Scroll To See More Images

For those who love to online shop, you already know websites are riddled with summer sales right now. Almost everything you’ve had your eye on this spring and summer is suddenly marked down, and cute summer maxi dresses are no exception. If you’ve been wanting to amp up your warm weather wardrobe, there are so many adorable summer maxi dresses on sale available right now. So shop away, fashionistas. Your wardrobe (and your wallet) will thank you.

Going out to dinner, headed to a work function or hanging out at a coffee shop—whatever the occasion, summer maxi dresses are the perfect go-to. First of all, they’re a lazy person’s dream. All you have to do is slip on one item of clothing and you look totally incredible. You get to free your legs from the confines of pants and tight denim and stay in bed a little longer (instead of having to pick a top and bottom that look cool together). More time sleeping and less time choosing an outfit? Uh, yes please.

If you’re not yet convinced that you need to slip on some super cute summer maxis, I rounded up 23 discounted maxi dresses that are super low-risk investments. How can it be wrong to try a trend when it’s on sale? It can’t be! So let yourself explore the world of summer maxis this year while they’re showing up all over summer sales. Save money, sleep in longer and look hot.

1. Michel Studio Faux Wrap Striped Maxi Dress, $19.99 $9.99 at Addition Elle

Black and white and stylish all over.

2. DESIGN Tall Tiered Maxi Dress, $60 $36 at ASOS

Here for puffy sleeves and total vacationing in Greece vibes.

3. UO Donatella Crinkle Tiered Wrap Dress, $89 $44.99 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for any summer Instagram photo sesh.

4. Band of Gypsies Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $93 $48 at ASOS

Off-the-shoulder boho vibes for the win.

5. DESIGN Curve Plunge Maxi Dress, $35 $21 at ASOS

A simple maxi dress you can dress up or down this summer.

6. Gazebo Goddess Maxi Dress, $64.99 $32.49 at Modcloth

Florals on florals.

7. Watercolor Maxi Dress, $140 $89.95 at Anthropologie

This dress looks like a work of art.

8. Santorini Maxi Dress, $148 $99.95 at Free People

I’m loving those patterned straps.

9. DESIGN Maxi Dress with Cami Straps, $64 $51 at ASOS

So bright and fun.

10. Luciana Tiered Maxi Dress, $270 $149.95 at Free People

Little House on the Prairie, but make it fashion.

11. DESIGN Twist Front Beach Maxi Dress, $48 $24 at ASOS

I spy the perfect dress for a beach vacation.

12. Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress, $69.99 $34.99 at Modcloth

Yes, this dress is covered in colorful cacti.

13. Oasis Sunrise Maxi Dress, $228 $169.95 at Free People

The ombre maxi of my dreams.

14. Raina Maxi Dress, $228 $99.95 at Free People

Street style cool, baby.

15. Essence of Presence Chiffon Maxi Dress, $59.99 $29.99 at Modcloth

Garden party perfection.

16. UO Flamenco Ruffle Tie-Back Slip Dress, $89 $44.99 at Urban Outfitters

Red hot all summer long.

17. Vibrance Required Maxi Wrap Dress, $99.99 $49.99 at Modcloth

Forget the confetti cannon; just show up in this dress.

18. UO Greta Tiered Ruffle Smock Neck Maxi Dress, $79 $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

These colors are so adorable.

19. DESIGN Woven Strap V-Neck Beach Maxi Dress, $51 $20 at ASOS

This dress is perfect for beachside shopping sprees or hanging out at brunch.

20. DESIGN Floaty Square Neck Maxi Dress, $67 $23 at ASOS

Adding. To. Cart. Immediately.

21. House of Stars Maxi Slip Dress, $79 $47 at ASOS

A sexy animal print maxi dress for all your summer parties.

22. Pieces of Me Dress, $268 $199.95 at Free People

Patchwork trend in the form of a maxi dress? Yes, please.

23. Club L Button Through Maxi Dress, $81 $51 at ASOS

They call me mellow yellow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.