Designer to Watch: MaxFowles Creates a Perfect Transatlantic Collection

With Fall 2012 campaigns from some of our favorite designer labels like Prada, Givenchy and Kenzo already popping up on the Web, now is the perfect time to start planning what your wardrobe will look like for the coming season. What’s more, you’ll probably be keen on adding a few fresh, fashion-forward designs in to the mix.

One new-on-the-scene label that’s landed on our radars for the upcoming months is the European inspired, New York based MAXFOWLES. Created by the super stylish couple of Max and Parisa Fowles (both of who were raised in London and Stockholm, respectively), their debut collection for the Fall/Winter 2012 season features a lot of essential closet pieces in classic color options like black and white.

“The inspiration behind the brand is to create timeless pieces for women like Bianca Brandolini [a gorge Italian noble socialite], Claire Clarins [heir to the Clarins beauty brand], Lauren Santo Domingo — these are the girls who bring out both the elegant and edgy side of our line,” said the designing duo when asked to describe the MAXFOWLES woman. They go on to add,

The MAXFOWLES woman is based in New York, Paris, Milan, but enjoys vacationing in St. Moritz, St. Barts, San Remo, the Italian Riviera, Monaco and Capri. She is an entrepreneur, happy, interesting and living life to the fullest. Her world or work somehow intervene with fashion. She eats healthy, but loves to dine out at top restaurants. She listens to the Hotel Costes mix, Lana Del Rey and Frank Sinatra (The Christmas Album).

We definitely could see this debut collection both on streets of New York and Paris which is great for the stylish, transatlantic jetsetter who wants to travel in sophisticated duds without too much fuss.

Take a peek of the premiere MAXFOWLES Fall/Winter 2012 lookbook in the slideshow above, and let us know which pieces are your fave by leaving a comment down below.