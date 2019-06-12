The Max Mara Women In Film Event was Filled with All Your Fave Ladies In Seriously Killer Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

I’m all for any event that celebrates women in any industry—including film. Not a man in sight? No problem, which is why the 2019 Max Mara Women in Film event on Tuesday night was seriously a dream come true. I mean, not only were some of the coolest women—nay, people—in Hollywood in attendance, but they also all came dressed to the nines. All my favorite ladies in one place donning incredible ensembles? It feels like Christmas morning.

Look, I know I sound a little dramatic, but when half the cast of Riverdale shows up for an event dressed in killer outfits and Minnie Driver, Olivia Holt and Olivia Wilde are all also there, I think I have a right to freak out a bit. Both Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch came to slay in gorgeous dresses. Minnie Driver looked chic as always. Olivia Holt rocked a tight green dress that made me swoon. And Olivia Wilde rocked a Max Mara tuxedo cape with which I am obsessed. And that’s not even everyone who attended the event. There were so, so many amazing looks at this Max Mara Women in Film event, y’all.

The 2019 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future event honored Elizabeth Debicki, who’s been in star-studded films like The Great Gatsby and Widows. We stan not only Debicki, but events like this which honor stars on the rise and other women in the industry. (We also stan incredible ensembles, of which, as I’ve said, there were many.) Check out all the best looks of the night below.

1. Camila Mendes

2. Tamara Taylor

3. Suki Waterhouse in Max Mara

4. Madelaine Petsch in Max Mara

5. Peyton List

6. Skai Jackson

7. Kaitlyn Dever in Max Mara

8. Jennifer Morrison in Max Mara

9. Olivia Holt

10. Jaime King in Max Mara

11. Olivia Wilde in Max Mara

12. January Jones in Max Mara

13. Elizabeth Debicki

14. Minnie Driver in Max Mara

15. Lucy Hale in Max Mara

16. Gina Torres