We Found THAT ‘Dealer’ Bag Madonna Just Posted to Instagram

Our love of kitschy bags is well documented, so when Madonna posted a photo on Instagram holding a ladylike handbag emblazoned with the word “dealer” in crystals, we knew we had to track it down.

The bag, created by U.K.-based brand Mawi, is called the Elizabeth, with a shape that takes its cues from the classic Hermès Kelly bag. The big difference being that it features the pretty awesome detailing of “dealer” and “thief” in Swarovski crystals. The bag, available in black and bordeaux, is also available in clutch form.

Pre-order the bags now on Mawi.co.uk. The bags will retail for $1,162 and the clutch will sell for $836. Email customerservices@mawi.co.uk for pre-order information.