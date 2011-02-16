StyleCaster
Maurie and Eve: Aussie Brand to Watch at PROJECT Las Vegas

Australian based brand Maurie and Eve is a growing fashion force as they gain retail ground stateside with their luxe basics of long sleeve dresses, boxy crop tops and sky-high platform shoes.

Handmade in Bali, Maurie and Eve have cultivated a collection of key and basic sihlouettes that appeal to the a vast style gamut from femme girls to bohemian beach goers to rocker chicks. Maurie and Eve is best known for their hand prints and unexpected studded detailing that gives their brand its fashion forward edge.

This fall, Maurie and Eve introduced chunky sweaters as they continue to transition into the US marketplace. However, their shoes are key components of all their collections. Made of suede or leather, these sky scraper wedges include a sweet wooden detail and platform.

