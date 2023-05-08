Who is Matty Healy Dating? He Was Spotted In A Car With Taylor Swift

Scroll To See More Images

After the rumors of the fling started to sweep the internet, Matty Healy’s dating life is being closely examined. The 1975 frontman is said to be dating Taylor Swift, and everyone wants to know who he’s dated in the past.

Born to actors Tim Healy and Denise Welch, Matty Healy was propelled into stardom with his UK-based band. Healy and bandmate Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer and producer George Daniel. The frontman is known for his theatrics on stage as well as his strong yet laid-back personality. The 1975 has released a ton of hits like “Somebody Else” and “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” and their songwriting will truly go down in history.

So who is Matty Healy dating? Read more below to find out.

Who is Matty Healy dating?

Taylor Swift (2023)

Matty Healy is reportedly dating Taylor Swift. The two were briefly linked in 2014 amid rumors from different outlets. Us Weekly reported Healy had to make the first move on Swift after the pair swapped phone numbers at his concert in 2014. “I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice,” he told the Australian radio show Shazam Top 20. “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation, I wouldn’t say no,” he added.

On May 3, 2023, sources told The Sun that the Fearless singer is reportedly dating The 1975 frontman. A source told the UK gossip site, that the two “are madly in love.” “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source said. “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source said while Taylor is in the thick of her Eras Tour while Matty is wrapping up The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour. “But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Matty reportedly was spotted in a car with Taylor according to TMZ. He also performed with Phoebe Bridgers who was opening for Taylor on the date for the Nashville dates.

Charlotte Blair D’Alessio (2022)

Matty Healy was reportedly dating Charlotte Blair D’Alessio in December 2022. A source told the Sun that the supposed couple were “quietly dating for a number of weeks and are head over heels for each other.”

“It is early days and they are taking things slowly but it is clear to everyone who knows Matty how keen he is on her,” the source continued. “They have been really subtle about being seen together, but backstage at his gigs, Charlotte is often there. Although they haven’t gone public yet, it is only a matter of time. Charlotte clearly feels really strongly about Matty, too. This Christmas will be a really lovely time for them to get to know one another better.”

It’s unknown when the couple split or the reasons why they did.

FKA Twigs (2020 – 2022)

Matty Healy dated FKA Twigs in 2020 after she broke up with long-term boyfriends Shia LaBeouf and Robert Pattinson. They became official when Matty posted an Instagram photo of him hugging FKA Twigs when she filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf with claims of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Healy captioned the now-deleted photo, “Legend, Icon, LOML [love of my life].”

The pair split up in June 2022. A source told The Sun, “There was no massive row or fallout. When [COVID-19] lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments.”

Gabriella Brooks (2015 – 2019)

Matty Healy was linked to Australian model Gabriella Brooks from 2015 to 2019. The duo reportedly split due to Matty’s partying lifestyle. A source told The Sun, “Matty is great when he’s on form but he isn’t the easiest person to be with and leads a very unconventional life. There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year. He parties a lot at home when he’s there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn’t want to lead her life like that.”

Matty confirmed the reason for the split in an interview with The Guardian in 2020. “My 20s was fucking chaos and I didn’t live a domestic life so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned. I’m not emotionally very mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationships [he split up with the model Gabriella Brooks last summer] and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

Halsey (2015?)

Matty Healy was supposedly linked to singer Halsey after she wrote her song “Colors” off her debut album Badlands. Fans think that the song alludes to Matty with the overall theme of the song and the lyrics “Your little brother never tells you but he loves you so / You said your mother only smiled on her TV show,” which might refer to Healy’s mother and his brother Louis Healy.

Healy and Halsey have never commented on the relationship but she did hint that the song was about a romantic relationship in an interview on SiriusXM’s show “HitBound “My song ‘Colors’ is about being in a relationship with someone and kind of watching the vibrancy slowly start to leak out of them, watch the colors start to fade, whether they’re falling victim to drugs or falling victim to work or any sort of negative behavior that’s kind of taking them away from the bright and lively person that they used to be.”

Aliana Lohan (2014)

Matty Healy was rumored to be dating Lindsay Lohan’s sister and model Ali Lohan amid the first rumors that he was also dating Taylor Swift in 2014. A source told Radar Online at the time, “Taylor is absolutely gaga for Matt. But what she doesn’t know is that he recently spent an entire week hooking up with Lindsay Lohan’s little sister, Ali!”“Ali always thought he was super hot and was really into his music,” a “So she started going to all his shows, and they started hooking up on and off.”

