Matthew Williamson Not Over Kate Middleton, We Heart Bambi

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Bambi Northwood-Blyth is my new favorite. Case in point: her Harper’s Bazaar spread. (FGR)

Matthew Williamson is not actually over Kate Middleton, as previously reported, instead, really, it “was more that I was over the fact that Id been asked repeatedly about her.” Wonder how he feels about Galliano. (Fashionista)

Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg and Rachel Roy are just some of the designers attending the White House Correspondents Dinner further proof that fashion is taking over the world. (Styleite)

Donatella Versace on celebrity collections: “Some of these collections are for cheaper, mass market fashion. I don’t think that creativity is there.” Tell us how you really feel, Donatella. (Reuters)

The new Louis Vuitton campaign did test shoots with a bunch of models including Candice Swanepoel and Daphne Groeneveld, but only one girl will star in the new campaign. Dun-dun-dun. (Fashin)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @VanityFair Cannes 2011 Lineup: It’s a Glamour Year, Baby http://bit.ly/h2G91z We heart glamour.

RT @GiltAlexandra Do you think I could get to 8K followers today? um, me too?

RT @MMBVogue Sharing from Vogue.com http://t.co/hGGjekf Karen Elson’s “Amazing Grace” serenade to Grace Coddington was unforgettable! xx mmb I don’t know if it’s cooler that Grace is still that awesome at 70 or that Karen performed at her birthday party.

RT @staceybendet Red hat friday! http://yfrog.com/h7f8oyjj #cuteness