The Matthew Williamson Look For Less – New Diffusion Line!

What did the fashion-hungry do before the invention of the diffusion line? I can’t imagine such a time, especially now that Matthew Williamson’s new diffusion line, MW, is available on MyWardrobe.

According to Vogue UK, the line targets a younger consumer with pieces that reflect the mainline’s aesthetic, but with a somewhat more urban and wearable inflection. True to the Matthew Williamson DNA, there are lots of prints: florals over black, leopard prints, and updated psychedelics that seem leftover from Williamson’s short-lived reign at Pucci. The standout is a long-sleeved dress with a bug motife that will be a great layering piece for fall.

Prices for the collection are still hitting the $500 mark, so although you won’t be fashion-hungry, you might just end up hungry-hungry if you shop the whole collection.

Check out the slide show for images from the MW by Matthew Williamson lookbook.