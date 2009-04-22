Matthew Williamson for H&M’s VIP Launch in London

Matthew Williamson for H&M launched in London today with a VIP event at the H&M store on Regents Street. Sienna Miller looked her usual glowing gorgeous self as she posed for pictures with the designer, but Mischa Barton looked a bit, er, heavy on the eyemakeup?

The designer’s 20-piece collection goes on sale at 1600 H&M stores worldwide tomorrow- although I can assure you that getting your hands on these clothes will be no small feat. The crowds outisde (and inside) H&M whenever a new designer collection is released can be quite daunting, even for the most seasoned of shoppers

In the Times Online today, there is a story about Matthew Williamson’s ascent to the top of the fashion food chain. Fashion editor Lisa Armstrong writes about how in the the mid-nineties, Williamson got his start by selling Voguettes embroidered sarongs he had made in India, as well as his rise to becoming one of the top British designers (he’s currently in the top 0.02 per cent of British fashon labels), and his new collection for H&M of course.