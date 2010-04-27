Matthew Williamson Giveaway – Snag Blair Waldorf’s Dress!

Photos courtesy of Matthew Williamson
Matthew Williamson‘s PR team has been working overtime lately, with a recent Belvedere vodka collab featuring Misshapes’ Leigh Lezark as model, following a high-profile, highly coveted bit of product placement on Gossip Girl a few weeks back.
And speaking of product, GG viewers could hardly keep their attention on the plot-twisting scene that led to splitsville for everyone’s favorite morally bankrupt Upper East Side couple Chuck and Blair, that is because of Blair’s all-eyes-on-me Matthew Williamson gown.
Fans may have forgotten all about the creepy Uncle Jack seduction scene, but chances are that the full-length pure silk georgette gown with an empire waist and hand-beaded metallic bodice has been lodged firmly in place in memory banks. Well, Williamson and Gossip girls alike are in luck, the kind folks at the designer’s studio is offering up a giveaway.
Sign up on Matthew Williamson’s website before May 31 for a chance to win the $3,395 stunner. The lucky winner will hear word June 1. It’s that easy.