Matthew Williamson Giveaway – Snag Blair Waldorf’s Dress!

Photos courtesy of Matthew Williamson

Matthew Williamson‘s PR team has been working overtime lately, with a recent Belvedere vodka collab featuring Misshapes’ Leigh Lezark as model, following a high-profile, highly coveted bit of product placement on Gossip Girl a few weeks back.

And speaking of product, GG viewers could hardly keep their attention on the plot-twisting scene that led to splitsville for everyone’s favorite morally bankrupt Upper East Side couple Chuck and Blair, that is because of Blair’s all-eyes-on-me Matthew Williamson gown.

Fans may have forgotten all about the creepy Uncle Jack seduction scene, but chances are that the full-length pure silk georgette gown with an empire waist and hand-beaded metallic bodice has been lodged firmly in place in memory banks. Well, Williamson and Gossip girls alike are in luck, the kind folks at the designer’s studio is offering up a giveaway.