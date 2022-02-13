Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school quarterbacks from the class of 2006, alongside players like Tim Tebow.

After he graduated high school early, Stafford enrolled at the University of Georgia, where he became the first freshman quarterback to play for the school’s Georgia Bulldogs football team since 1998. While at the University of Georgia, Stafford completed a total of 51 touchdowns and passed 7,731 yards. He played as a quarterback for the University of Georgia for three seasons before he left school early to sign his first NFL contract with the Detroit Lions. Stafford played as a quarterback for the Detroit Lions for 11 years from 2009 to 2020 before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, which he led to the Super Bowl LVI in 2022. The Super Bowl saw the Rams compete against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The second I was traded here and we got Von Miller, we get Odell, we get all these unbelievable players, we get Sony Michel, all these guys,” Stafford told Sports Illustrated in 2022 of why he thinks the Rams made it to the Super Bowl. “The pressure for our team has been there all season from the outside, but for us that stuff hasn’t really bothered us, hasn’t really crept into our thought process at all. We just go out there and attack each day.”

So how much is Matthew Stafford’s net worth? Read on for what we know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and why his contracts with the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams make him one of the highest-paid players in the history of the NFL.

What was Matthew Stafford’s contract and salary with the Detroit Lions?

What was Matthew Stafford’s contract and salary with the Detroit Lions? In 2009, Stafford, a student and a football player at the University of Georgia, at the time decided to leave college early to sign a contract with the Detroit Lions. Stafford, who was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, signed a six-year deal for $72 million, with $41.7 million guaranteed. Stafford told ESPN at the time that he was at dinner with 20 people, including his parents, in New York City when he heard the news from his agent, Tom Condon. He picked up the check. “I went back in and gave everybody the thumbs up,” he said. According to ESPN, Stafford’s deal with the Lions at the time was the most expensive draft in the history of the NFL, topping the $57.5 million contract Jake Long signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and the $72 million contract Matt Ryan signed with the Atlanta Falcons.”It’s crazy,” Stafford told ESPN at the time. “I feel like you can’t write it any better than that. It’s a wild story, and it’s good to be living it.”

In 2017, Stafford signed a five-year deal with the Lions for $135 million. The contract included a $50 million signing bonus, $92 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $27 million, according to Sportrac. Stafford played as a quarterback for the Lions for 11 years from 2009 to 2020 until he was traded for the Los Angeles Rams.

What is Matthew Stafford’s contract and salary with the Los Angeles Rams?

What is Matthew Stafford’s contract and salary with the Los Angeles Rams? Stafford signed with the Rams in the fourth year of his five-year contract with his former team, the Detroit Lions. According to Sportrac, Stafford will earn a base salary of $12.5 million, a roster bonus of $10 million and workout bonus of $500,000 in 2022, with a cap hit of $23 million. Forbes also reports that Stafford is set to become a free agent in 2022. In his first regular season as the Rams’ quarterback, Stafford completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns. He also led the Rams to the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, where they played against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Sportrac, Stafford is the ninth highest-paid NFL player of all time after athletes like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Eli and Payton Manning.

What is Matthew Stafford’s net worth?

What is Matthew Stafford’s net worth? Matthew Stafford’s net worth is $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Stafford met his now-wife, Kelly Hall, while they were students at the University of Georgia. Stafford was a quarterback for the school’s football team, the Georgia Bulldogs, while Hall (who is the sister of former NFL player Chad Hall) was a cheerleader. The two married in 2015 and share four daughters: Tyler, Sawyer, Chandler and Hunter.

In 2021, a week after Stafford was traded to the Rams, he purchased a $19.6 millionhome in Hidden hills, California. The mansion, developed by EGC Real Estate Group, is 15,000 square feet and includes a theater, gym, massage room, two wine rooms, a guest room and a six-car garage. The move came after Stafford and Hall sold their 12,000-square-foot mansion in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan for $6.5 million in January 2021.

In an interview with NFL in 2022, Stafford talked about leading the Rams to the Super Bowl. “Long time coming, you know? Spent a lot of years in this league and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Stafford said at the time. “I feel blessed to be able to play in this league for as long as I have but I sure am happy for this opportunity for not only myself but, really, so many guys in that locker room that deserve this too. And that’s what it is, it’s an opportunity to go out there and win another one.”

Stafford also told The Los Angeles Times in 2021 about the pressure to lead his team. “I feel like I’m trying to make sure I do my job for our team every week — whatever that job is,” he said at the time. “Sometimes that’s going out and throwing it a bunch of times. Other times it’s not.” He continued, “But I just want to go play well on each play. I don’t want to have any wasted plays.”