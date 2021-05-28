Here’s an Update on Matthew Perry’s Health Amid Concerns Over His ‘Slurred’ Speech

By now, many have fans noticed Matthew Perry‘s slurred speech during the Friends reunion special after it premiered on HBO Max. Some are worried that the 51-year-old actor, who has previously struggled with substance abuse, was no longer sober during the reunion. But according to sources who have spoken out following the special, there’s no need for concern.

Watch 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max $14.99 buy it

Perry was joined by his former Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for the unscripted reunion episode, which arrived on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. During the special, Perry was noticeably quieter than many of his former co-stars—and when he did speak, there were moments where it sounded like his speech was slurred. So, what was causing this? According to one source who spoke to The Sun, “Matthew turned up at the reunion and members of his team said he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. This was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling.”

The insider went on to explain that the dental procedure caused Perry some “pain,” and TBH, that’s completely understandable. “Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days, given how people reacted online,” the source continued. “Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.”

Following The Sun’s report, Friends executive producer Kevin Bright noted that Perry seemed “OK” when he reconnected with him on the set of the HBO Max reunion. “I talked to him. It was great seeing him again,” the director, 66, told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, May 27. “And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

If you still can’t get enough of Friends, check out Friends Forever: The One About the Episodes, the only authorized guide with behind-the-scenes details for over 200 fan-favorite episodes. This 25th Anniversary edition is fully illustrated and includes tons of fun exclusives, like never-before-seen photos, interviews with show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and interactives from the series itself. For example: You’ll finally see what’s on Joey’s fake resume vs. his real one and find out Chandler’s real job! Friends Forever: The One About the Episodes is available to purchase on Amazon or Bookshop.org.

Watch 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max $14.99 buy it

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.