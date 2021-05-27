Matthew Perry’s Net Worth Is a Lot More Than What Chandler Made as a…Wait, What Was His Job?!

Now more than ever, Friends fans are feeling curious about Matthew Perry’s net worth. Many want to know how much Perry was paid for his time on the beloved ‘90s sitcom—and how much he’s earning for his participation in 2021’s Friends reunion on HBO Max. We’ll get into everything there is to know about Matthew Perry’s net worth and salary details below, but first, here’s a quick primer on how he got his start as an actor before Friends.

Perry was born to Canadian journalist Suzanne Marie Morrison and American actor John Bennett Perry in Williamstown, Massachusetts, but grew up in Ontario with his mother. When he was just 15, however, Perry decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and try out an acting career by moving to Los Angeles. He wasted no time after graduating from high school in 1987, landing his first sitcom role on the show Second Chance (which later became Boys Will Be Boys). By the time Friends was casting, Perry had already nabbed a series of regular and guest roles on TV shows like CBS’ Sydney, Growing Pains, and Beverly Hills, 90210. He was also working on a pilot episode for a sitcom titled LAX 2194—a commitment that nearly cost him his chance to audition for Friends! Perry eventually managed to secure reading, of course, landing him the fan-favorite role of Chandler Bing in 1994.

Even after joining the cast of Friends, Perry continued to appear in a number of TV series and films, including 1997’s Fools Rush, 1999’s Three to Tango, 2000’s The Whole Nine Yards, and others. But before he was able to use his star power to land these opportunities, Perry first had to become a household name thanks to Friends. For everything there is to know about how much he made from the beloved series—along with what Matthew Perry’s net worth today—just keep on reading.

How much did Matthew Perry make from Friends?

When Matthew Perry was cast as Chandler Bing on Friends in 1994, he joined the show with a starting salary of $22,500 per episode. This was the same amount the rest of his castmates received throughout season one, which amounted to a $540,000 paycheck per cast member by the end of the first season—not too bad, considering they were relatively unknown actors when they first signed on! Their salaries only went up from there: By season 3, Perry and his co-stars collectively negotiated for a $75,000 per episode salary each. Together they continued to bargain for raises until they eventually landed their famed $1 million per episode salary during seasons 9 and 10. All in all, Perry and his castmates earned approximately $90 million each in total by the end of Friends.

But that’s not the end of it. Perry and his castmates are still taking home millions every year from re-runs of Friends! Warner Bros. makes an estimated $1 billion (yes, BILLION) in syndication deals each year, and according to a 2015 report by USA Today, Perry and his castmates earn a 2% cut from these deals. Altogether, this amounts to earnings of around $20 million each per year.

According to Lad Bible, the cast also earned around $2 million each when Netflix paid for the rights to stream Friends on their platform in 2018. Soon after, parent company WarnerMedia acquired the streaming rights to Friends again, resulting in the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. When it comes to how much are they being paid for the reunion special, reports claim their individual paychecks range anywhere between $2.5 million to $3 million!

What is Matthew Perry’s net worth in 2021?

Matthew Perry’s net worth in 2021 is an estimated $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

