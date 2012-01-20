Matthew McConaughey Revives ‘Dazed And Confused’ Character

I can’t tell you how many people I know that will be absolutely stoked about this. Many of us still like to think ofMatthewMcConaughey as David Wooderson, the older, creepy dude who still hangs out with high school students in the hilarious cult classic, Dazed and Confused.

Seriously, even when I catch a glimpse of Matthew in a film like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I’m genuinely confused as to why the guy who famously stated, “The older you get, the more rules they are going to try and get you to follow. You just gotta keep on livin’, man. L-I-V-I-N” is there. Luckily for all of us, Matthew has revived his iconic character in bandButch Walker And The Black Widows’ latest video, for their song”Synthesizers.”

I can’t express to you enough how awesome this video is, and what a ray of light it has been for an otherwise crappy Friday. Tune in, and tune out, kids. Enjoy the awesomeness below.