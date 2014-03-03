See Matthew McConaughey’s Prom Photo!

Who would’ve have guessed that the most exciting fashion story to emerge from last night’s snoozy Academy Awards had nothing to do with a starlet (sorry, Lupita!), but rather … Matthew McConaughey? After the star nabbed the best actor Oscar for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club,” the Twitter spehere got a very public glimpse of the 44-year-old at his high school prom.

Turns out, a girl named Leah Pickett happens to be the niece of McConaughey’s prom date, and managed to simultaneously congratulate the actor and post a pic of the Texas native rocking his dated prom tux (blue bow tie and gold bracelet, hello.)

My aunt's high school prom date just won an Oscar. Congrats, Matthew McConaughey! #oscars pic.twitter.com/B4nhrau9sk — leah pickett (@leahkpickett) March 3, 2014

The biggest takeaway from the photo isn’t that the couple clearly chose a nice cerulean as their coordinating shade of choice, but that McConaughey—a former pick for People‘s Sexiest Man Alive—was kind of geeky (albeit, a cute geek) in high school.

On second thought, maybe the biggest takeaway is that if you let Matthew McConaughey take you to the prom, it’s your right to potentially reap the 15 minutes of fame that blooms 25 years later, as evidenced by the below.