Matthew McConaughey Keeps His Top On; H&M Lanvin Collaboration Coming Soon!

Surprise! Matthew McConaughey is wearing a shirt in his Dolce & Gabbana fragrance ad. It will hit glossies in October. (Stylelist)

H&M actually got Lanvin for its new designer collaboration. Someone get someone over there a raise. The deets of the full project will be revealed next week. (WWD)

I mean who’s not guest starring on Gossip Girl? Ivanka Trump has announced she’ll make an appearance in the October 25 episode with her hubby Jared Kushner. The Donald is probably so jeal. (WWD)

Calling all entrepreneurial spirits. In honor of its 10th anniversary, Daily Candy is holding a contest called Start Small, Go Big, for entrepreneurs in three categories: Food, Fashion and Fun. Three winners will receive $10,000 each, a write-up in a DailyCandy e-mail, promotion to the companys 440K+ Twitter followers and Facebook fans and visibility on the site. (Daily Candy)

Iman is doing a home fabrics collection with Carlos Mota that looks very blue and cool. She looks like a hot African Queen in the ads and will be designing The Mercedes Benz Star Lounge at Fashion Week as well. (Iman Home)



RT @ellemagazine High-rise, wide-leg denim (think ’70s sex appeal)yes or no?

Is this even a question? Yes!

RT @COACD We love this girl! Debora at One! http://twitpic.com/2kal03

Pigtails and pout…what’s not to love?



RT @Oh_So_Coco Hanging out with Gautier with my Nine West boots…..well actually hanging out with his wax statue!!! http://tweetphoto.com/42688416

We love a good wax statue pic.



RT @dkny Happy Birthday @rzrachelzoe! Thank you for always giving our Donna Karan gowns the perfect red carpet moment!!

So much love for the Zoe on Twitter today and we thought our Facebook bday messages were good…

RT @JohnnyGWeir It was a gorgeous day in Beijing. Visiting Chairman Mao, Chanel, and cuddling with @tmodlin while jet lagged. Goodnight lovers!

Mao and Chanel in one day? Interesting…