Real Talk, McConaughey-Style: ‘It May Be Heresy, but Fake Boobs Are Overrated’

The most highly overrated things in the entire world, according to Matthew McConaughey, are fake boobs. During a Q&A, the actor was prompted to fill in the blank: “It may be heresy, but _____ is overrated.” He wasted no time, immediately replying, “It may be heresy, but fake boobs are overrated.” Guess it’s safe to assume wife Camila Alves’s are real, then.

It makes sense. For a long time, McConaughey was once famous for basically being shirtless, drumming on some bongos. (As one writer put it, “Let the record show that Matthew McConaughey was wearing a shirt” for an interview in 2008.) But these days, he’s better known for that Best Actor Oscar he won, and for being an enthusiastic family man. (Times have changed.)

Other than hating on boob jobs, McConaughey went on the record to say that he has never felt sexier than just after welcoming a new baby into the world. “The sexiest a man feels is right after the birth of his child,” he said. “A man’s never more masculine than right after the birth of his child.” Goes right along with the au naturel vibe.

A couple other revelations: He’s seen “Raising Arizona” more times than he’s seen any other movie, which should come as a surprise to approximately no one … and his biggest extravagance is an unnamed face cream. “I’m vain,” he said. But not so vain that he prefers gravity-defying breasts.