The latest celebrity to design a clothing line is ... Matthew McConaughey?!

The seemingly endless parade of celebrity clothing lines continues, as it’s just been announced that—random!—actor Matthew McConaughey will be designing a menswear collection for Dillard’s. The “Magic Mike” star will act as head designer of JKL, a sportswear and swimwear line that will be sold exclusively at the department store, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

In case you’re wondering what “JKL” stands for, it’s short for “Just Keep Livin”—a phrase that will ring familiar with fans of the film “Dazed and Confused.” It also serves as the name of McConaughey’s charity, dedicated to his father who passed away in 1992.

Apparently, the collection will have an emphasis on versatility. “I don’t like to push reset,” McConaughey told WWD. “I like to be able to wear something that is appropriate for wherever the day takes me: to work, on a hike and then out to dinner. I like to take the formality out of the day’s schedule and be ready for any off-road detour.”

While we admire the fact that McConaughey was clearly involved in the process of designing his line (unlike many other celebrities), we can’t help but be skeptical about his sartorial skills. After all, this is a guy whose biggest style statement has been traipsing around shirtless and barefoot.

