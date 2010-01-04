Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Welcome Second Child

It’s a girl! During the early morning hours on Sunday, January 3, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcomed their second child, Vida Alves McConaughey, into the family. Alves, a former model, gave birth to the couple’s 7 lb., 7 oz. baby girl in Malibu.

“‘Vida’ is Portugese for ‘life,’ and that’s what God gave us this morning,” McConaughey wrote in his blog. “Camilas recovering wonderfully and we are both truly honored to welcome this little lady into our family,” he continued.

The couple, who began dating in 2006, also have a 17-month old son, Levi.

