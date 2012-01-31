Matthew Gray Gubler & Terry Richardson Make A Winning Combo

Many of you know actor Matthew Gray Gubler from the show Criminal Minds, but more of you probably remember him as the adorable Paul (JGL‘s BFF) in 500 Days of Summer. Let me just cut to the chase here: Mr. Gubler is gorgeous in that quirky, hipster way that we all know and love.

Who brings out the best in these types of guy? Why, Terry Richardson of course. Gubler posed for the famed fashion photographer as they hung out at the Chateau Marmont (add him to Terry’s list of crazy/random friends). If you think Gubler looks like a natural in front of the camera, there’s a reason why. He previously modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and more.

Click through the gallery above for some afternoon eye candy.