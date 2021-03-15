Are Matt & His ‘Bachelor’ Winner Still Together? The Big Finale Twist May Shock You

Warning: The Bachelor season 25 spoilers ahead. If you’ve been following this season’s spoilers, you may want to know if Matt and Rachael are still together after The Bachelor 2021.

Matt James, a 29-year-old real estate agent from New York City, chose Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia, was his winner on the season 25 finale of The Bachelor on Monday, March 15, according to Reality Steve. Before the Final Rose Ceremony, Matt eliminated Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Woodbury, Minnesota, after he realized that he was more in love with Rachael. However, Matt and Rachael did not get engaged. At the Final Rose Ceremony, Matt told Rachael that he couldn’t propose to her but would like to continue dating. She accepts his Final Rose and leaves without an engagement ring or a promise ring.

Are Matt and Rachael still together after The Bachelor?

Fast forward to February 2021 and Reality Steve confirmed that Matt and Rachael are not still together after The Bachelor. Reality Steve reported that Matt broke up with Rachael after their Valentine’s Day weekend together. The report came amid Rachael’s racism scandal.

If you’re not caught up on the controversy, here’s a recap: In January 2021, Rachael came under fire after TikTok user @maddyybierster, a former of high school classmate of Rachael’s, claimed that she was bullied by Rachael for dating Black men. “girlieee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???” the user captioned a clip of Rachael on a date with Matt. After the TikTok went viral, the user shared several DMs from other women who claimed to have similar experiences with Rachael when it came to dating Black men.

A TikTok video by @feministmama then went viral in January 2021, where the user exposed Rachael for liking racist social media posts and associating herself with controversial groups. The TikToker shared three social media screenshots that Rachael liked: one of two women in front of a Confederate flag, one of three women dressed in sombreros, ponchos and mustaches, and one of a woman in a “Make America Great Again” hat. Rachael also came under fire at the time after a 2018 photo of her at a plantation-themed party at Georgia College went viral.

Around the time of Reality Steve’s report, Matt broke his silence on Rachael’s controversy, which seemed to confirm that they are no longer together. “The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming,” he wrote.

He continued, “The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly…Chris’s failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch,” James continued. “As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that ‘The Bachelor’ franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years.”

After Reality Steve’s report, a source told The Sun that Matt “blindsided” Rachael with their split and “refuses to speak” with her. “He’s ignored her messages and won’t provide any answers from when he blindsided her with the split,” a source told The Sun, claiming that Matt has “shut her out.” “The breakup came completely out of nowhere. He stood by her throughout the drama until he suddenly chose not to.”

According to The Sun’s source, production “got to Matt” and “ruined” his relationship with Rachael. “He listened to producers who initially supported Rachael but became controlling and more unsupportive of them after Chris Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay,” the source said. “Once the network started getting canceled and not just Rachael, their tone changed. It seems they got in his head and convinced him that his image would be saved if he dumped Rachael. So that’s what he did.”

So there you have it. Matt and Rachael are no still together after The Bachelor. And it doesn’t look like Matt will reunite with his runner-up, Michelle, either. Michelle, along with Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s season, were chosen as the next Bachelorettes. Click here for spoilers about season 17 of The Bachelorette.

