Are Matt & Rachael Back Together After ‘The Bachelor’? Reality Steve Says They’re ‘Not Over’

Bachelor Nation members want to know if Matt and Rachael are back together after The Bachelor and their breakup following Rachael’s racism scandal.

Matt, a 29-year-old real estate broker, and Rachael, a 24-year-old graphic designer, met on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020. At his Final Rose Ceremony, Matt gave Rachael his final rose, but told her that he couldn’t propose to her but would like to continue dating. At the “After the Final Rose” special, which was held four months after Matt’s Bachelor was filmed, he revealed that he and Rachael had split following her racism scandal. Rachael came under fire in February 2021 after photos resurfaced of her attending a plantation-themed Old South Antebellum party at Georgia College in 2018. Around that time, a TikTok user also accused Rachael of bullying her and other classmates in high school for dating Black men. (Read more about Rachael’s racism scandal here.)

Reality Steve revealed at the time that Matt had broke up with Rachael after Valentine’s Day. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Matt confirmed that he ended his relationship with Rachael due to the controversy. “We’re not [together],” Matt told guest host Emmanuel Acho. “It’s heartbreaking. If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that…You know what was a long time ago? Plantations.”

Fast forward to a month later, and it looks like Matt and Rachael could be back together after their Bachelor breakup. Read on for what we know.

Are Matt and Rachael back together after The Bachelor?

Reality Steve reported on April 6, 2021, that Matt and Rachael are “not over” and were seen together in New York City, where Matt lives with his best friend, Tyler Cameron. “It’s been a while but here’s some news: Matt and Rachael? Yeah, they’re not over. They’re currently in New York together. FYI,” Reality Steve tweeted. Instagram account @DeuxMoi also posted photos at the time of Matt and Rachael walking around Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

At the time, Matt and Rachael haven’t commented on their relationship, but Rachael did post an Instagram of herself in April 2021 with the caption, “one happy camper ☻.” The caption seems to be a 180 from the Rachael fans saw on the “After the Final Rose” special, so it could be a result of a major change in Rachael’s life (a.k.a. her reunion with Matt.)

During the “After the Final Rose” special, Matt confessed that his feelings for Rachael didn’t “go away overnight” and he still has hope that she can change. “You can still really care about somebody and want them to do better,” he said at the time. “I don’t think that anybody’s irredeemable. There’s a lot of processing that I have to do, and it’s just not a situation that I think that I would help. [That’s] why I stepped back and let her do the work that she’s committed to doing.”

As for if Matt and Rachael are back together after The Bachelor, that part is unclear but we’re sure there’s plenty of Bachelor tea to come.

The Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

