Matt & Nat Vegan Bags

What’s cooler than having a hot new bag for spring? How about if that bag was made from recycled water bottles?



Matt & Nat is a vegan accessories company making some of the season’s most stylish bags … out of recycled materials. Founder Inder Bedi wanted the company to represent affordable luxury with a conscience, and in this economy and Earth Day just around the corner, isn’t that what we all want?

The Japanese Paper bags are sexy and functional, the clutches are fierce, and their canvas collection makes for a perfect weekend bag and conversation piece —(they’re made from 55 recycled plastic water bottles that would otherwise be sitting in a landfill).

The Canadian-based company has been around since 1995 and has attracted such fans as Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron. They sell in some of the top boutiques and department stores such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Fred Segal and Kitson, as well as online. The bags look and feel like real leather, but because they are made from synthetics they only cost around $250.

Matt & Nat has always been entrenched in philanthropy. Their new SAMSARA campaign is a collection designed to affect change both locally and globally. For every bag sold, SAMSARA will donate one dollar to charity. And when you’re done with the bag Matt & Nat will recycle it for you or donate it to Dress for Success.

So what’s cooler than Matt & Nat? Not much.

All Matt & Nat bags are available at mattandnat.com