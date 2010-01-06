Matt Kemp and Rihanna: New Couple Alert!

It’s a new year and Rihanna seems to be putting her 2009 Chris Brown drama behind her as she is rumored to be dating L.A. Dodger Matt Kemp, 25. Sources say the couple spent New Year’s Eve together in Dubai where Rihanna performed in a concert at Emirates Palace. Most recently, the pair was seen hitting it off on the beach in Cabo San Lucas.

Kemp, whose nickname is “The Bison,” lives in Los Angeles and is coming off an excellent year in the Major Leagues, where he plays center field. Last season, he was honored by both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

Let’s just hope that Kemp treats RiRi with the respect she deserves!

More News We Love:

Biggest Celeb Couple Splits of 2009

Michael Cera Gets a “Jersey Shore” Makeover